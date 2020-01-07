How to Watch Indiana State vs Northern Iowa Basketball

The Indiana State Sycamores (8-5) will head to the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls to face the Northern Iowa Panthers Tuesday.

Indiana State vs Northern Iowa Preview

The Sycamores had won eight straight before getting beaten by Drake. It was the first time Indiana State has lost since November 21. It was a tough loss, but one positive to take away was the breakthrough performance of freshman forward Jake Laravia, who led the team in scoring with 21 points. It was the second time in three games Laravia was the leading scorer for the team, which is a good sign for the Sycamores moving forward.

Junior guard Tyreke Key leads the Sycamores in both scoring (18.2 points a game) and rebounds (5.6 per contest), and the emergence of Laravia will only help players like Key and senior guard Jordan Barnes, who is second on the team in scoring with 12.6 points a game. Laravia provides a nice presence in the paint and could create matchup difficulties for Northern Iowa.

The Panthers will also have to account for Keys’ three-point shooting. He is hitting 41.4% of the shots he takes from beyond the arc.

The Panthers are coming off a 69-64 win over Bradley. Sophomore guard AJ Green led all scorers with 35 points. Green is leading the Panthers with 18.4 points a game, and he has been the team’s leading scorer in seven of its last eight games. Junior guard Trae Berhow is second on the team in scoring with 14.1 points a game.

The Panthers are leading the MVC in scoring with 76.6 points a game, and they will be facing a Sycamores team that is giving up 70.4 points a game, which is seventh in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Northern Iowa has been lights out at home lately, going 8-0 in its last eight home games at the McLeod Center. The Panthers scored 80.5 points in those eight games while giving up 63.5 points a game on defense.