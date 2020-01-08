Kansas vs Iowa State Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Iowa State Cyclones basketball team will host the Kansas Jayhawks in Big 12 play on Wednesday.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+:

Kansas vs Iowa State Preview

The Jayhawks opened their Big 12 schedule on Saturday, besting the West Virginia Mountaineers 60-53 at home.

Kansas trailed by 10 with three minutes remaining in the first half before shaving the deficit down to 30-24 by the midway break.

“I think we were a little shell-shocked,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said, according to The Associated Press. “As much as we told them how physical it would be, that’s a whole different ballgame. And it helps us to play them here first to give us a better chance going to Morgantown.”

Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike set a career high with 6 blocks, leading the team with 17 points and 11 rebounds. The nation’s leader in field-goal percentage at 81%, the senior went 6-of-6 from the field.

“My whole mindset this season is about protecting the rim,” Azubuike said, according to 247 Sports. “I think I’ve done a good job of protecting the rim this season. Today it was just the mindset of trying to protect the rim, to help my team defensively.”

Azubuike spent much of the game battling Mountaineers big man Oscar Tshiebwe, who scored 17 points of his own, adding a game-high 17 boards and a pair of blocks.

Kansas guard Devon Dotson never left the floor, scoring 16 points to go with a pair of assists and a game-high 4 steals.

“I’d be honest, I didn’t think we played very tough at all the first half,” Self said, per AP. “I didn’t think Doke was that tough. Oscar just dominated. The key the second half was Dot’s conditioning — I think he played 40 minutes and never came out against pressure like that. And you know, Doke was the best player in the game the second half.”

The Cyclones fell in an upset on New Year’s Eve, losing 70-68 at home to the Florida A&M Rattlers. Four days later, Iowa State hit the road and again lost by two, dropping their Big 12 opener to the TCU Horned Frogs 81-79 in overtime.

Cyclones guard Tyrese Haliburton led all participants with 12 rebounds and 10 assists to go with a team-high 22 points. He scored 5 points in the last 61 seconds of regulation, hitting a pair of free throws with eight seconds left to put his side up 74-71 before TCU guard R.J. Nembhard hit a game-tying 3-pointer with a second left.

“(Haliburton) is a really good player, we all know that,” Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm said, per AP. “He’s got great character, he’s a great leader and he’s a tremendous player.”