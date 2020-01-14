How to Watch ‘Kids Baking Championship’ Season 8 Online

Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship season 8 premieres tonight, January 13, 2020 with two back-to-back episodes. The show will air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Kids Baking Championship’ Preview

Season 8 of the show premieres tonight, January 13, 2020. Kids Baking Championship involves 12 children competing to make the best dish; they’re judged on presentation, taste, and creativity. Two back-to-back episodes will air for the premiere starting at 8 p.m. PT. The kids will be competing for $25,000. Long-time hosts and judges will be returning to the show, which will last for 10 weeks of challenges.

The 11-year-old contestants this season are Elise Sammis from Chapin, South Carolina. Morgan Chaffin is a guitar enthusiast from Glen Burnie, Maryland. Sahana Gade is from Sugar Land, Texas. Joining them from West Hartford, Connecticut is Sam Occhiogrosso. Last of the 11-year-olds are a dancer named Naima Winston from Baltimore, and Phoebe Gore from New York City. The 12 year olds include Liam Bizjack and Saleem Sandhu, both from California; Reggie Strom from Bend, Oregon; Anthony Fontanez from Belmar, New Jersey; and Avner Schwarz from Haverford, Pennsylvania. There is only one 13-year-old contestant this year: Graysen Pinder from Wilmington, North Carolina.

The season will kick off with an episode titled “Beyond the Fridge” where the kids are challenged to make cakes that look like shag carpet from the 1970s. The second episode of the season, titled “1, 2, 3 Delicious!” will feature 11 bakers creating Neapolitan desserts featuring chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla. The following episode will have the kids making desserts that look like sandwiches; the fourth will have the bakers make llama cupcakes and also feature a real-life llama.

There are images of some of the completed cakes on Food Network’s website for the Shag Cakes challenge. Also on the website are tips for child bakers, recipes and full-length episodes.

