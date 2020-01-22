How to Watch La Salle vs Richmond Basketball

The Richmond Spiders basketball team will host the La Salle Explorers in Atlantic 10 play on Wednesday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on MASN locally, but if you don’t have that channel, anyone in the United States can watch it live on ESPN+:

La Salle vs Richmond Preview

The Spiders are coming off consecutive road victories that improved them to 14-4 on the season and 4-1 in conference play: They edged the Davidson Wildcats 70-64 on Jan. 14, then bested the George Mason Patriots 97-87 on Saturday.

Richmond shot an insane 33-of-49 (67.3%) from the field against George Mason for their best percentage since 2008. They also went 26-of-33 (78.8%) from the free-throw line and turned the ball over just 11 times.

“I think it speaks to the ball movement,” Spiders head coach Chris Mooney said, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “I think our guys were aggressive, but had a good understanding of how to play.”

The Patriots hit their first five attempts from the field and built a 21-11 lead in the game’s first eight minutes.

“I think we let him get a little too comfortable there early on, everybody for them,” Spiders big man Grant Golden said, per the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “[Eventually,] we forced him into a lot of tough ones and when it’s your day, it’s your day. I think that’s just what it was for him.”

Golden led the Spiders with 25 points and 2 blocks. Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard dished a game-high 8 assists and scored 20 points, and fellow guard Nick Sherod scored 19 of his own.

“You’ve kind of got to pick your poison with them,” Patriots head coach Dave Paulsen said, per the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

La Salle closed 2019 by winning eight of nine, but they’ve dropped four of five in the new year. On Saturday, they lost to the Rhode Island Rams 66-63 on the road to fall to 11-7 on the season and 1-4 in Atlantic 10 play.

The Explorers outshot Rhode Island from the field (48.1%-40.8%) and from 3-point range (38.1%-23.5%), but the Rams turned 22 La Salle turnovers into 26 points. Rhode Island went 22-of-33 from the free-throw line; the Explorers went 5-of-11.

La Salle guard Isiah Deas led all participants with 19 points, shooting 7-of-13 from the field and 3-of-6 from distance. He added 5 rebounds, a steal, and a pair of blocks.

The Explorers trailed by 14 midway through the second half, then briefly took the lead with just over four minutes remaining on the strength of a 19-4 run.

“I think [La Salle head coach Ash Howard] does a great job with those guys,” Rhode Island head coach David Cox said, according to The Westerly Sun. “They take on his personality. They never gave in. We knew that coming in — that this was going to be a war, as are all the games in conference play. Fortunate to come out with the victory today.”