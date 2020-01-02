How to Watch ‘Last Man Standing’ Season 8 Online [LIVE STREAM]

The eighth season of Last Man Standing premieres tonight, January 2, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Fox. The popular sitcom featuring Tim Allen will air on Thursday nights during Season 8 instead of the usual Friday night slot. Co-starring Nancy Travis, Kaitlyn Dever, Amanda Fuller, Hector Elizondo, Christoph Sanders and Molly McCook, Last Man Standing follows the Baxter family, who own an outdoor sporting-goods store in Colorado.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox is Airing Two Back-to-Back Episodes for the Season 8 Premiere

First Look: What's Coming In Season 8 | LAST MAN STANDINGTim Allen and Nancy Travis give a sneak peek into the new season of LAST MAN STANDING. Subscribe now for more Last Man Standing clips: http://fox.tv/SubscribeFOX Watch more videos from Last Man Standing: https://fox.tv/LastManStandingSeason7Playlist Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/lmsyt See more of Last Man Standing on our official site: https://fox.tv/LastManStanding Like Last Man Standing on Facebook: https://fox.tv/LastManStanding_FB Follow Last Man Standing on Twitter: https://fox.tv/LastManStanding_TW Follow Last Man Standing on Instagram: https://fox.tv/LastManStanding_IG Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ Entering its eighth season, LAST MAN STANDING stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women. In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike’s wife, VANESSA; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, KRISTIN; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, MANDY; Christoph Sanders as Mike’s charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy’s husband, KYLE ANDERSON; Jordan Masterson as Kristin’s husband, RYAN VOGELSON; Jonathan Adams as Mike’s neighbor and co-worker, CHUCK LARABEE; Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, ED ALZATE; and Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa’s live-in foreign exchange student, JEN. First Look: What's Coming In Season 8 | LAST MAN STANDING http://www.youtube.com/user/FoxBroadcasting #LastManStanding 2019-12-12T01:44:30.000Z

The season premiere will feature two back-to-back episodes, titled “No Parental Guidance” and “Wrench in the Works.” The description for the premiere reads, “Mike helps Vanessa deal with empty nest syndrome; Kristin announces her pregnancy to the family.”

As for the plot of Season 8, Last Man Standing showrunner Kevin Abbott told TheWrap that a running theme for the new season involves the Baxters trying to figure out what to do now that the girls have all moved out of the house.

“What you’ll find is that now that Mandy (Molly McCook) and Kyle (Christoph Sanders) have moved out, there are no more biological Baxter children living at the house,” Abbott told the publication. “And that new dynamic, now that they are empty nesters and that the kids have moved out, informs the motivations of all our characters. Vanessa has more free time, Mike has more free time. And they’ve got a little bit of void to fill. And what do you do? And how does it change your interactions with your kids when there’s no longer a critical mass of Baxters in one place. That’s where everybody would gather. Now, everybody is fractured a little.”

Tune in Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of Last Man Standing on Fox. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

