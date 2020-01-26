How to Watch Liverpool vs Shrewsbury FA Cup in USA

Shrewsbury Town will host Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Preview

Liverpool reached the fourth round by edging fellow Premier League side Everton 1-0 behind a 71st-minute strike from midfielder Curtis Jones.

Twenty-three games into their Premier League campaign, the Reds have yet to lose in league play, drawing just once. They hold a 16-point lead on second-place Manchester City with a game in hand.

On Thursday, Liverpool bested Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 behind a goal and an assist from captain Jordan Henderson.

“Now again, Hendo is the guy,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said, according to the club’s official website. “I am not sure since when Hendo is involved in offensive set-pieces, usually most of the time he is protection. Now we found a way to involve him again and that he scores that goal is incredible and just another sign for his outstanding shape in the moment. He played an unbelievable game tonight again in a difficult game where he is really shouting at everybody.”

Henderson tallied the match’s first goal in the eighth minute, using his head to finish a corner-kick cross from defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. With the game tied in the 84th minute, Henderson slipped a pass to Roberto Firmino, who proceeded to find the far side of the net.

“Hendo, for me, this season has been different class,” Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson said, according to the team’s site. “He’s been one of, if not our best player this season.

“Sometimes over the years Hendo’s not got the credit that he deserves. But when you play with him, you train with him and see the way he acts off the field, it’s an absolute pleasure [for him] to be my captain and everyone’s captain.

“For us, he’s now getting the credit that he deserves and that’s what it’s all about for us because he’s getting the recognition that his performances deserve.”

Shrewsbury Town sit in 16th place on the League One table.

They reached the FA Cup’s fourth round by besting Championship side Bristol 1-0 in a replay on Jan. 14. Shrews defender Aaron Pierre found the bottom-right corner from 30 yards out in the 89th minute.

“Aaron had a shot first half and I said: ‘well done but hit the target next time’ — thankfully he did it in the 89th minute,” Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts said, according to the Daily Mail.

“It is times like this to really enjoy and unite everyone.

“Liverpool will be a special occasion for everyone involved.

“We are playing against a side who are unbeaten in the league for a year and are European champions and world champions.”