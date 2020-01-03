How to Watch ‘Love After Lockup’ Season 2 Premiere Online

Life After Lockup Season 2 returns to WEtv on January 3, 2020 at 9 p.m. EST. The season premiere of the popular Love After Lockup spinoff promises plenty of drama, an emotional breakup, a few shocking reveals and some exciting baby news, so fans have plenty to look forward to this Friday night.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of WE TV on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

WE TV is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of WE TV on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

WE TV is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch WE TV live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include WE TV.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of WE TV on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

There Are Seven Fan-Favorite Couples Returning This Season

For those who are new to the show, the original series Love After Lockup and the hit spinoff Life After Lockup follow people who are pursuing relationships that began when one of them was incarcerated, as well as the ups and downs of life on the outside, once the incarcerated partner is released. Season 2 will feature several returning couples from previous seasons, including Megan, Michael and Sarah, Andrea and Lamar, Clint and Tracie, Cheryl and Josh, Marcelino and Brittany, Lacey, John and Shane, and Angela and Tony. You can read more about each of the Season 2 couples here.

The synopsis for the Life After Lockup season 2 premiere reads, “Andrea’s shocking secret stuns her friends. Michael surprises Megan and gets grilled on his infidelity. Lacey receives startling texts from John. Angela erupts when she makes a surprising discovery and confronts Tony. Brittany reveals big news.”

Tune in Friday nights at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST on WE tv to catch new episodes of Life After Lockup. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your LAL coverage, entertainment news, and the latest in reality TV updates.

