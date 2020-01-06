How to Watch ‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ Season 3 Online

Love and Hip Hop Miami returns for its third season on VH1, meaning fans will get to catch up with Trina, Trick Daddy and the rest of the star-studded cast. The new season premieres on Monday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ Season 3 Preview

A lot has gone down since the season 2 finale of Love & Hip Hop Miami. Trick Daddy and Amara La Negra are in brand new relationships, and Trina is forced to deal with the loss of her mother Vernessa Taylor.

Trina has spoken at length about her mother, and the fact that she was her biggest influence. “My role model in my life was and will always be my mother,” she told Hip Latina. “There isn’t any amount of words that can describe the bond and inspirations she gave me daily, nor would I be even half of the woman that I am to date without her being an example of living your way on your own terms, being strong and independent as a businesswoman, and unconditional love being instilled in what you’re creating for your life. She is the epitome of life to me, and for that, she is what I consider my role model.”

Vernessa died in September 2019 after a battle with cancer. The rapper talks about the pain she feels during the super trailer for season 3, and the possibility that she may never feel her best again. “I really can’t believe my mom is not here,” she said. “I’m not okay, I will never be okay for the rest of my f*cking life.”

Trina and Trick Daddy have yet to release their joint album, TNT, but the duo have announced that they will be partnering up for a morning radio show. The Miami Herald reports that Trina and Trick will host a block on Miami’s 99JAMZ/WEDR, and take over for the syndicated Rickey Smiley Morning Show. “We were talking about it for a while and the opportunity came about to us so we just decided to say yeah,” Trina told the outlet. “I’m just excited about it.”

The rapper went on to discuss TNT, and the hopes that a partnership on the radio will spill over into the recording studio so that she and Trick Daddy can complete the album. “We had our little difficulties, our rough patch but you go through that,” she explained. “I want to see how the show brings us closer and then we’ll have that energy for the studio.” Trina and Trick Daddy’s radio show will be documented throughout the season.

