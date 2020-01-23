How to Watch Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 4 Online

Married at First Sight Season 10, Episode 4 airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime. The description for tonight’s episode, titled “One Night Spouse,” reads, “All five couples have been Married at First Sight, and as the receptions come to a close, it’s time for them to spend their first night alone together as husband and wife. Then, after waking up next to someone they met less than 24 hours ago, each spouse will meet individually with their new stranger in-laws, before being whisked away on their honeymoon in Panama!”

Tonight’s Episode Will Feature Some Drama Between Two of the Couples

Tonight’s episode will see each of the newlywed couples waking up next to their stranger spouses for the first time following their nuptials, and promos for the episode promises some drama with a few of the pairs before their honeymoon even begins.

The promo above features a clip of Meka accusing Michael of pressuring her into having sex during the honeymoon. “Michael says that if we don’t have sex during the honeymoon then he won’t want to stay in the marriage,” Meka tells the cameras, while another clip shows Michael walking through the airport with his bags packed.

It also looks like there is some trouble in paradise brewing between Zach and Mindy, who asks the cameras, “What the f–k did I marry? This was probably a really bad idea,” before leaving the hotel room and saying that she doesn’t want to to back.

The rest of the couples, which includes Katie and Derek, Jessica and Austin, and Taylor and Brandon, all have to overcome the uneasiness of essentially getting into bed with a stranger, so it will be interesting to see how it all plays out between the newlyweds.

Tune in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime to catch new episodes of Married at First Sight. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your MAFS coverage, and more!

