My 600 Lb Life Live Stream: How to Watch Season 8 Online

My 600 Lb Life Season 8 premieres tonight, January 1 at 8 p.m. EST on TLC. The long-awaited eighth season of the show features dozens of morbidly obese patients as they work closely with Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, otherwise known as Dr. Now, to lose weight and get their lives back on track.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

New Episodes Premiere Every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on TLC

Sneak Peek: My 600-lb Life Season 8My 600-lb Life Season 8 premieres Wednesday January 1 8/7c. Stream Full Episodes of My 600-lb Life: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/my-600-lb-life/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC 2019-12-09T19:30:00.000Z

The description of Season 8 Episode 1, titled “John and Lonnie’s Story,” reads, “John and Lonnie are two brothers from opposite ends of the spectrum. For years estranged, the brothers are now brought together by a common goal to lose weight while they still can.”

Each new episode will air on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST following the Season 8 premiere; there are no episode descriptions for the next few episodes on TLC or IMDb at this time, but Heavy will release a full schedule of the new season as soon as more information is known.

For those who are new to the series, My 600 Lb Life follows participants and “documents the life-saving, but traumatic experience of surgery, the ups and downs of struggling with addiction and dependence, and the inevitable impact that change has on personal relationships,” according to the TLC description.

Be sure to tune in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on TLC to catch new episodes of My 600 Lb Life. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your M600LL coverage, and more!

