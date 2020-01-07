My Big Fat Fabulous Life Live Stream: How to Watch Season 7 Online

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 7 premieres Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on TLC. The episode description for the Season 7 premiere reads, “Uncomfortable after her kiss with Buddy, Whitney creates a new business and a new life in Charlotte. When Whitney accepts a date with another man, will it create a love triangle? And tension between Buddy and Tal forces Whitney into a tough decision.”



The New Season Features Whitney Way Thore, Buddy Bell, Whitney’s New Love Interest Chase & Plenty of Drama

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 6 Sneak Peek!My Big Fat Fabulous Life returns Tuesday, January 7 at 8pm ET/PT!

Season 7 of MBFFL features Whitney Way Thore, Buddy Bell, Todd Beasley, Tal Fish, Will Powell, Heather Skyes, Glenn Thore, and Barbara “Babs” Thore. The new season will also feature Whitney’s new love interest, Chase Severino, and their (spoiler alert!) engagement later on in the season, after Chase proposes to Whitney in Paris.

Fans will also get to follow Whitney as she settles in Charlotte, expands her business, competes in the North Carolina State Weight Lifting Championship, and deals with health scares and complications with her aging parents.

TLC’s description of the show reads, “Dancing her way through the haters, Whitney Thore is embracing her body in a world that judges people by their size. After being diagnosed with PCOS and the success of her ‘fat girl’ dancing videos, Whitney’s choosing to live vivaciously and holding nothing back.”

