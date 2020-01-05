How to Watch ‘Naked and Afraid Alone’ Season 11 Online

Naked and Afraid: Alone premieres on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 10 p.m. EST on the Discovery Channel. The synopsis for the Season 11 premiere, titled “Man Up or Bow Out,” reads, “Trying to survive 21 days completely solo, all-star survivalist Luke McLaughlin takes on the dangerous badlands of South Africa. Stalked by ferocious lions and hyenas, Luke must get a kill if he has a chance to finish the challenge.”

The New Season Takes Place in the Balkan Mountains, the Amazon Jungle & the South African Badlands

Naked and Afraid: Alone features several of the show’s previous contestants as they are given the same challenge of surviving for 21 days in the wild. However, the contestants don’t have the luxury of having a partner to help survive the wilderness this time around, so they have the added challenge of having nobody to communicate with during the three week experiment. The Discovery Channel calls the new season the most “most isolating challenge to date.”

A press release for Season 11 of the show gives viewers an idea of the various locations featured in the new season. “Dropped in Amazon jungles, the Balkan Mountains, or the African savannah with nothing and no one to watch their backs, tensions are at an all-time high as Naked and Afraid veterans take on the most intense challenge yet – surviving 21 days completely and utterly alone,” the Discovery press release reads.

Tune in Sunday, January 5 at 10 p.m. EST to catch the Season 11 premiere of Naked and Alone: Afraid on Discovery. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news.

