How to Watch Oklahoma State vs Iowa State Basketball on ESPN Plus

The Iowa State Cyclones basketball team will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Big 12 play on Tuesday.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season (including many Big 12 games), plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Oklahoma State vs Iowa State live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Oklahoma State vs Iowa State Preview

The Cyclones have dropped two straight to ranked conference foes — the then-No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the then-No. 2 Baylor Bears — to fall to 8-9 on the season and 1-4 in conference play. Texas Tech and Baylor have since jumped up to No. 18 and No. 1, respectively.

On Saturday, Iowa State trailed Texas Tech by two early in the second half before the Red Raiders pulled away for a 72-52 victory in Lubbock.

“We hung in there on the road for good stretches,” Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm said, according to the Des Moines Register. “Tech was really good defensively in the second half. We got off to a bad start offensively, which is going to happen when you’ve got a lot of new guys playing against them — their switching and aggressiveness.”

The Cyclones dominated the offensive glass 15-4, but they committed 20 turnovers while shooting 20-of-56 (35.7%) from the field and 3-of-22 (13.6%) from 3-point range. Texas Tech coughed it up 16 times but shot 25-of-46 (54.3%) from the floor and 9-of-21 (42.9%) from distance.

Tyrese Haliburton — Iowa State’s leader in points (15.7), rebounds (5.9), assists (7.4), and steals (2.5) per game, as well as their rotation’s top 3-point shooter (2.4 makes per contest on 38.8%) — scored a team-high 13 points to go with 4 rebounds, a pair of assists, and block. The guard went 1-of-5 from deep.

Forward Michael Jacobson shot 4-of-8 from the field for 10 points, grabbing 4 boards. No other Cyclone scored in double figures.

“It’s frustrating,” Haliburton said, per the Des Moines Register. “We care a lot about this program and about each other. The way we’re performing right now is not to the best of our ability. It’s obviously very frustrating.

“We’ve got to figure it out.”

The Cowboys suffered their fifth consecutive defeat on Saturday, losing to the Bears 75-68 at home to fall to 9-8 on the year and 0-5 in Big 12 play.

Oklahoma State led the Bears 36-27 at halftime then built their advantage up to 12 in the second half before Baylor stormed back.

Forward Cameron McGriff and guard Isaac Likekele scored 16 apiece to lead the Cowboys. Likekele also pulled down 9 rebounds and came up with 4 steals, both game highs, to go with 5 assists.

“I think there’s a legit argument to be made that they’re the best team in the country,” Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton said of Baylor, according to The Associated Press. “I am really, really proud of my team. I thought we played Oklahoma State basketball today. I thought we played with great intent, great defensive purpose. But I have said that you could play well in this league and lose.”