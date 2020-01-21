How to Watch ‘Project Blue Book’ Season 2 Premiere Online

Project Blue Book Season 2 premieres Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST on the History Channel. The synopsis for the premiere episode, titled “The Roswell Incident,” reads, “In part part one of an epic two-episode event, Hynek and Quinn follow General Harding to Roswell, New Mexico, where an anonymous townsperson has threatened to expose evidence to the world of an extraterrestrial crash-landing six years ago.”



Season 2 Will Focus Strongly on Character Development, Area 51 & Roswell, New Mexico

The show is centered around the real life, top-secret investigations into UFOs conducted by the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1969. Season 2 of the hit sci-fi drama will welcome back most of the original Season 1 cast, including Aidan Gillen ( who plays Dr. Josef Allen Hynek), Michael Malarkey (Captain Michael Quinn), Neal McDonough (General James Harding), Michael Harney (General Hugh Valentine), Laura Mennell (Mimi), and Ksenia Solo (Susie).

The show’s 10-episode second season will continue following Quinn and Hynek’s quest for the truth, as it leads them toward two of the most well-known UFO stories in history: the elusive and deeply secretive Area 51, as well as the mysterious crash in Roswell, New Mexico. Although the new season will center around the cases Hynek and Quinn are exploring, the showrunners are particularly interested in deepening the audience’s understanding of the characters during Season 2.

“We start with the cases, but once you get into the mystery and the conspiracy of the case, it’s about what the characters are revealing to us as well,” showrunner Sean Jablonsky told EW at San Diego Comic-Con in July. “In the same way that we try to peel back what the conspiracy is behind the cover-up, that gives us an opportunity to dive deeper into our characters. So the relationships expand, we mix people up this year, we have different pairings.”

Tune in Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. EST on the History Channel to catch new episodes of Project Blue Book. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and entertainment news!

