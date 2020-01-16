How to Watch Supernatural Season 15 Episode 9 Online

Supernatural Season 15 returns tonight, January 16, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on The CW. The description for Episode 9, titled “The Trap,” reads, “Sam and Eileen are faced with the brutal truth. Meanwhile Dean and Cass work together in the hopes of getting a step ahead of Chuck.”

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the CW on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

The CW (live in select markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most new episodes up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

The CW (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include the CW (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Episode 9 Will Feature Jack’s Return & Bring Back Two Fan-Favorite Characters

Tonight’s episode will continue following Dean and Cas as they attempt to work out their issues in purgatory, while Sam deals with the psychological issues brought on by his connection with Chuck. Episode 9 will also bring back two surprising guest stars and will feature Jack’s return, according to executive producer Andrew Dabb.

Dabb told TV Line that tonight’s episode will help tie up a few of the cliffhangers that Episode 8 left viewers with back in December. He says it will also be a “pivot point” for the rest of the series, which wraps up in May, 2020.

“Certainly, Episode 8 had a lot of cliffhangers, a lot of open-ended questions. Episode 9 doesn’t answer all those questions, but it answers a lot of them,” Dabb told TV Line during a recent interview. “And also, it acts as a little bit of a pivot point for the rest of our season, where everything that happens going forward happens because of the things that happen in Episode 9, which is a little vague but true.”

Tune in Thursday nights at 8 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of Supernatural. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and entertainment news.

