How to Watch The First 48 15th Anniversary Special Online

The First 48 has returned. The long-running crime series is airing a 15th anniversary special January 1 on A&E, which will include interviews with past detectives and recaps of some of the show’s most notable cases. The special airs at 8 p.m. ET.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘The First 48’ 15th Anniversary Special Preview

The First 48 has spawned several different spin-offs for A&E, including The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad Atlanta in 2019 and Maria Clark Investigates the First 48 in 2018. Tonight’s two-hour special will serve as a precursor to season 19, which premieres at 8 p.m. ET on January 2. New episodes will be released every Thursday at the same time.

Realscreen reports that The First 48 special will focus on the murder of two women in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The investigation played out over several years, and executive producer Maija Norris promises that it will be a case unlike any other featured on the show.

“The investigation itself that’s featured in the two hour special, it’s just a different investigation than anything we’ve ever documented,” she teased. “We got to watch first hand the determination of the lead detective and the rest of the Tulsa homicide unit working the case. Family participated as well.”

Norris also said that the special will pay tribute to detectives who have been on seasons prior, and who worked similarly difficult cases. “There are certainly detectives that have been in The First 48 that you’d definitely recognize and know,” she explained. “As a series, we need to express a huge debt of gratitude to the detectives who allow us to follow them, and document their day to day work. And especially to the family members of murder victims who have been willing to tell the story of their loved ones.”

