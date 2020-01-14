How to Watch ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 3 Return Online

The Good Doctor Season 3 returns this Monday, January 13 at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST on ABC with an all-new episode. The ABC synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “Fractured,” reads, “Following his father’s death, Shaun must deal with the effects his intimacy with Lea will have on his relationship with Carly. Meanwhile, the team operates on a patient who is refusing all anesthesia during surgery for fear of relapsing.”

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles both include a free seven-day trial:

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

Tonight’s Episode Will Explore Shaun’s Blossoming Intimacy With Lea

VideoVideo related to how to watch ‘the good doctor’ season 3 return online 2020-01-13T20:20:44-05:00

Tonight’s Season 3 return episode will reveal how Claire’s appointment with her therapist went following her downward spiral and the affair she had with a married man. Meanwhile, Shaun continues to deal with the death of his father and his blossoming relationship with Lea. The episode will also explore what Shaun’s intimacy with Lea means regarding his relationship with Carly, following the night he spent wrapped in Lea’s consoling arms.

In the sneak peek trailer above, Shaun can be seen telling Dr. Glassman that he and Lea “slept together,” which garners an almost comical reaction from Glassman, who asks if the two used protection. Shaun tells him that they didn’t have sex, but he notes that “lying in bed with [Lea] felt different than it does with Carly,” so it’s clear that Shaun is still trying to figure out his mixed feelings regarding both women during tonight’s premiere.

Tune in Monday nights at 10 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of The Good Doctor on ABC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and entertainment news!

READ NEXT: The Good Doctor Season 3 Return Date, Time & Schedule

