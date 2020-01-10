How to Watch ‘The Owl House’ Online Without Cable

The Owl House is a new animated series on Disney Channel. It follows a teenager named Luz (Sarah Nicole-Robles), who struggles to become a witch amidst the medieval world she occupies. The series premieres Friday, January 10 at 8:45 p.m. ET.

‘The Owl House’ Season 1 Preview

The first episode of The Owl House is titled, “A Lying Witch and a Warden,” and the synopsis reads, “When 14-year-old outcast Luz discovers a portal to a new world, she meets a witch named Eda, and a demon named King; in order to get home, Luz has to help them with a mission.”

The second episode is called “Witches Before Wizards,” and the synopsis for it states, “When an ancient wizard gives Luz a map for a mystical quest, she wonders if she is actually a Chosen One.”

Series creator Dana Terrence talked to Newsweek about the creative direction of The Owl House, and admits that Disney Channel was a bit concerned about some of the darker content. “I just do what I want, and I let Disney tell me if I’m going too far,” she explained. “I am always trying to push them to go a little bit darker and weirder because I find that stuff fun. I hope that people are entertained and learn that if you are a little weird, if you don’t feel at home somewhere, then there is a place for you somewhere. You just have to look a little.”

Alex Hirsch, the creative consultant, praised the network for giving him and Terrence the creative freedom to do what they wanted. “There is sometimes a concern with family networks for what is considered family friendly… because Disney is such a big company that in certain corners, they say that maybe they don’t want to take those risks,” he said. “Walt Disney took those risks, and that’s why we are sitting in this building. You have to remind yourself that Disney is the full spectrum of emotions, creatures and scary things.”

The Owl House stars Sarah-Nicole Robles as Luz Noceda and television veteran Wendie Malick as Eda. In addition to serving as the show’s creative consultant, Hirsch voices the demon warrior King and and the sentient doorknocker Hootie.

The Hollywood Reporter states that there are also guest appearances from live-action stars like Isabella Rossellini and Matthew Rhys. The former is best known for her main role in 1986’s Blue Velvet, and the latter for his Golden Globe-nominated work in the spy series The Americans.

