How to Watch UFC 246 on TV, Phone or Streaming Device

Conor McGregor will meet Donald Cerrone at welterweight in the main of event of UFC 246, which will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

You can no longer order UFC PPV’s through your cable provider or UFC.tv, but you can order the UFC 246 PPV right here through ESPN+ and then watch on a connected-to-TV streaming device like an Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One, or on your computer, phone, or tablet.

Pricing and ordering options vary depending on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, so here’s a further rundown of everything you need to know to watch UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy:

How to Buy UFC 246 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 246 ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings. You can purchase that bundle right here:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 246 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can just sign up for a month of ESPN+ for $4.99 right here and then follow the ensuing directions for current ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Buy UFC 246 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can purchase the UFC 246 PPV by itself right here. Make sure you’re logged into your ESPN+ account, then select the “Only looking for UFC 246? Get it for $64.99 here” link:

Buy UFC 246

Additionally, even if you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, you can also still get the special bundle price. But instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 246 PPV for a total of $84.98. You can get that bundle right here:

Upgrade ESPN+ & Buy UFC 246

Where to Watch UFC 246

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch McGregor vs Cerrone and the complete UFC 246 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV). You can also watch the second set of prelims (ESPN) this way if you sign in with a cable provider.

UFC 246 Preview

McGregor’s (21-4 MMA, 9-2 UFC) last victory came in November 2016, when he punched out Eddie Alvarez in the second round of their UFC 205 bout. He wouldn’t fight in the promotion again until October 2018 — due in part to his August 2017 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. — when he fell to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov via fourth-round neck crank at UFC 229.

That was his last fight. Since then, he’s had multiple run-ins with the law.

“I’m enjoying my training. I listened to myself, what I needed to do in my training setup and outside of the gym, and I executed them,” McGregor told ESPN. “I followed what I said to myself that I needed to do. And it’s given me energy. It’s given me focus. And I’m happy now. I’m enjoying my training.”

Immediately preceding McGregor’s scrap with Cerrone (36-13 MMA, 23-10 UFC), another former champion will look to get her career back on track: Holly Holm (12-5 MMA, 5-5 UFC), who’ll meet fellow bantamweight Raquel Pennington (10-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC).

Since Holm ended Ronda Rousey’s reign atop the division at UFC 193 in November 2015, she’s gone 2-5, losing four title fights in that span, including two for the featherweight belt.

“If I wasn’t still trying to climb and fight for that belt then what would I be doing this sport for anyway? I always say I’m not here for a participation ribbon” Holm said, according to MMA Junkie. “I’m here for the gold, and I’m going to work to get there, and every fight I take just as seriously as the next.

“Yes, it was heartbreaking to not be able to get that belt back in the summer, but I’m still cranking forward. I’m still moving forward, and I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t have big dreams for myself. I would just walk away from it, so yeah, every fight I have is, to me, is eye on the prize always.”

UFC 246 Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET)

Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone, welterweight

Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington, women’s bantamweight

Aleksei Oleinik vs Maurice Greene, heavyweight

Claudia Gadelha vs Alexa Grasso, women’s strawweight

Anthony Pettis vs Carlos Diego Ferreira, lightweight

Prelims Card (8 p.m. ET):

Roxanne Modafferi vs Maycee Barber, women’s flyweight

Andre Fili vs Sodiq Yusuff, featherweight

Drew Dober vs Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight

Chas Skelly vs Grant Dawson, featherweight

Early Prelims Card (6 p.m. ET):

Aleksa Camur vs Justin Ledet, light heavyweight

Tim Elliott vs Askar Askarov, flyweight

Brian Kelleher vs Ode Osbourne, bantamweight

Sabina Mazo vs J.J. Aldrich, women’s flyweight

