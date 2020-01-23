How to Watch US Figure Skating Championships 2020 Online Without Cable

Nathan Chen and Alysa Liu will try to make history at the 2020 US Figure Skating Championships this weekend in Greensboro.

Coverage of the senior women’s, men’s, pairs and dance competitions will be televised live on NBC Sports Network (Thursday, Friday, Saturday) and NBC (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). The complete schedule can be found here.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of the 2020 US Figure Skating Championships on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2020 US Figure Skating Championships Preview

Nathan Chen will look to become the 10th man in the history of the event to win the senior singles title four years in a row.

“I don’t like to typically think about that,” the 20-year-old said of his streak, according to NBC Sports. “It’s just different [from year to year]. It’s not really necessarily easier or harder.”

Chen had a disappointing trip to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, placing fifth in the individual men’s event — he fell during his short program, placing 17th, then scored 215.08 points in the free skate, the highest mark in Olympic history. He also won a bronze medal in the team event in Pyeongchang.

Since then, he’s gone undefeated without pulling out of any competitions, all while studying as a full-time student at Yale University.

“I’ve never considered dropping [classes] or withdrawing [from events],” Chen said, per NBC Sports. “However, I have prepared myself to have pretty rough results at various competitions. I’m really swamped. I have this opportunity. I don’t want to give it up, but I’ll try to do the very best that I can. Fortunately, things have panned out for me as it’s been so far. That being said, it’s not a little walk in the park. There’s a lot of things you have to consider.”

In the women’s individual event, Alysa Liu will look to make even more history. Last year, at age 13, she became the United States’ youngest national champion. She’ll try to become the youngest to win two national golds this time around.

“There isn’t any added pressure being in the current position that we are in because we both focus on what we can control and block out the rest,” Liu’s coach, Laura Lipetsky, told The Mercury News.

Lipetsky added: “This year’s competition will not be treated any differently than previous ones. Our continued preparation is to learn from the past and live in the current moment.”

Though Liu is known for her jumping prowess — in 2019, she became the first woman to land a triple axel and a quadruple in the same competition — she and her team have elected to go with a more conservative approach at nationals, resisting the urge to go for two quads in her free skate.

“Things change unexpectedly going to nationals,” Liu said, per The Mercury News. “For now, everything is going pretty well so I am doing two triple axels and a quad lutz.”