How to Watch ‘Very Cavallari’ Season 3 Online

Very Cavallari returns for its third season on E! Network. The reality series follows Kristin Cavallari as she balances work, family and the drama that comes with opening a new UJ store in Chicago. It premieres on Thursday at 9/8c.

‘Very Cavallari’ Season 3 Preview

The season 3 premiere is titled “Uncommon Beginnings,” and the synopsis reads, “Kristin’s business is booming, with brand new Uncommon James offices, a wildly growing staff, and massive plans for expansion; Brittainy’s work life’s going great, but her relationship with Stone is on the rocks.”

The second episode of the season is called “Out with the Old,” and the synopsis for it reads, “Kristin heads to Chicago to meet up with her friend Biegs and check out spaces for a potential second UJ store; finding out if she’s going to get her dream space or not however has her on edge.”

Cavallari recently opened up to Yahoo about the new season and what fans should expect. Cavallari also talked about her three children, and how she makes a point of keeping them out of the spotlight.

”Producers try every season to get our kids on the show, and we’re like, ‘No, get out of our face.’ The thing is we just want them to be kids,” she explained. “They’re 7, 5, and 4. They’re little. We want them to have as normal of a life as possible. You can’t have a normal life with cameras in your face. It’s hard enough being a kid, just be a kid.”

“They may want no part of this life. They may want to live a very private life, and I don’t want to rob them of that decision,” Cavallari added. “When they’re old enough to decide if they want to be on social media or whatever it is then that’s a discussion that we can have… but I want them to be able to have that decision. It’s their life.”

In a separate interview with Global News, Cavallari revealed that season 3 is less about her staff and more about her personal life. “Season 3 actually isn’t about the staff. It’s about the growth of the company,” she said. “The only staff member that you get to see is Brittany. Other than that, we took the cameras out of the office for the most part, and it’s more about my personal life and my friend group.”

Cavallari confirmed that she will be traveling to Italy during the season, in an effort to trace her family roots.

