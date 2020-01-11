Wisconsin vs Penn State Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Penn State enters its matchup with Wisconsin as the No. 20 ranked team in the country, but will have to overcome a losing streak against Badgers that dates back to 2011 if they hope to avoid a second consecutive loss.

Wisconsin vs Penn State Preview

Penn State had a rough go in their last game, losing to Rutgers 72-61, allowing the Scarlet Knights to score 44 second half points. Myeron Jones led the Nittany Lions with 21 points in the loss.

“Rutgers was crashing the glass, and we didn’t do our job. In the first half we did our job, second half we didn’t,” head coach Pat Chambers told Onward State. “We defend and rebound, that’s our identity, that’s what we’re supposed to do. [Poor shooting] can’t determine how hard you play on the defensive end.

“There’s a lot of good teams in this league this year,” Chambers added. “We’ll learn from this, we’ll watch film, and we’ll get up tomorrow and get better. That’s what we have to do, we have another incredible opponent on Saturday [in Wisconsin].”

Penn State is in the midst of a historically strong season, garnering a ranking for the first time since 1996.

“They are on a mission,” Chambers said. “They want to win, and put the statistics aside, we talked about it, it is not about stats. The only stat right now that we care about is winning. If you have that mindset and that hunger, you are going to find success.”

Wisconsin has owned the series against Penn State, having won the last 11 times the teams have met. The Nittany Lions’ last win in the series came on March 11, 2011, a 36-33 win, according to The Associated Press.

The Badgers had a big upset win against No. 11 Ohio State to open the New Year, but faced heartbreak their last time out, falling 71-70 to Illinois despite 21 points from Kobe King.

“It’s life in this league,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “What happened in the past doesn’t matter, so you turn the page on Ohio State. We knew exactly what was coming in tonight. I knew they had the ability to shoot the 3 better than what they had shot it … and they hit timely ones tonight.”

Penn State’s Lamar Stevens has averaged 16.1 points and 6.9 rebounds to lead the Nittany Lions, but Wisconsin understands there are multiple options on the roster that can do damage.

“They have a lot of different talent, a lot of different individuals who can score,” Badgers guard Brad Davison said. “I think when you have big men like Stevens and Watkins, they kind of earn more attention so definitely opens the floor for the rest of them, and they are very capable of taking advantage of those opportunities.”

Penn State is a four-point favorite for the game, with a total of 135 points. The total has gone over in five of Penn State’s last seven games, according to Odds Shark.