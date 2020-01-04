Wolves vs Man Utd FA Cup Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Manchester United at Molineux Stadium on Saturday in the third round of the FA Cup.

In the United States, the match (12:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV, but you can watch every FA Cup match live on ESPN+:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup (this is the only place to watch the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in the US), plus other international soccer, other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Wolves vs Manchester United live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Wolves vs Manchester United Preview

United sit in fifth place on the Premier League table with 31 points through 21 matches, five points behind fourth-place Chelsea.

On New Year’s Day, the Reds fell to Arsenal 2-0 in league play at Emirates Stadium. They conceded the match’s first goal in the eighth minute, when a deflected ball landed at the feet of Gunners winger Nicolas Pépé in front of the net.

“We were too slow in the first half, but that’s credit to them,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, according to the Irish Independent. “Some tired heads maybe. In the second half, we put them under pressure but couldn’t get the goal. We kept going but the quality wasn’t good enough.

“It was a game between two teams that have loads of quality. Arsenal showed it more than us in the first half and they won the game through that.

“I thought we came out OK, got two or three counter-attacks, but then they got into the game, maybe because we took a few many touches and they won the ball back off us. The two goals are disappointing to concede. Sometimes football is decided on little things but from 10 to 45 minutes they were better than us.

“We are fit and getting better. The boys have really worked hard over the past few months.”

Arsenal got their second tally in the 42nd minute, when United goalkeeper David de Gea slapped away a redirected corner kick, only for Sokratis to pound a volley home.

“They played with high intensity, aggression and passed the ball way better than us,” United defender Harry Maguire said, according to Reuters.

“The second goal was disappointing, we are conceding far too many from set plays. We need to do the basics. And to lose the second gave us too much to do in the second half. We huffed and puffed but it wasn’t good enough.”

The Wanderers have dropped two straight in EPL play to fall a point behind United on the table.

They’re coming off a 2-1 road defeat to Watford. Wolves winger Pedro Neto halved the Hornets’ lead with a strike in the 60th minute.

“We didn’t start so well but we had two clear chances,” Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo told the BBC, according to Reuters. “We should improve, it makes a lot of difference when you take your chances as you can manage the game, especially when you have such a tight schedule.”