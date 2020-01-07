How to Watch ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Online Without Cable

This week, NBC is offering a special sneak peek of an ambitious new comedy called Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which is about a woman who starts to hear her friends’ and family’s innermost thoughts as music in her head. It airs Tuesday, January 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and is a delightful musical romp. After this special premiere, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist moves to Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning February 16.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Preview

In this new hour-long comedy, Jane Levy stars as Zoey Clark, a brilliant San Francisco computer programmer who, due to an MRI accident, suddenly starts hearing the innermost wants, thoughts, and desires of everyone around her — her friends, her family, and even complete strangers — in the form of popular songs.

At first, Zoey thinks she’s going insane, but when her musically gifted neighbor Mo (Alex Newell) gives her some advice about embracing her gift, she starts connecting with the world like never before, particularly with her ailing father, which leads to some scenes that are emotionally devastating. Levy doesn’t have any musical theatre background, which she tells Entertainment Weekly has been fun but also a challenge.

“There has been a secret undiscovered musical theater nerd inside of me that this show has brought out,” says Levy. “It’s interesting working with incredible singers and dancers, Skylar Astin and Alex Newell, a lot of our cast has starred on Broadway for many years. They’re all so seasoned in this art form and know so much about the history of musical theater, and then I come in as the lead of this show knowing nothing … This has been really fun, discovering my love of dance and singing. It’s a whole new side of myself.”

The show co-stars Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart, Peter Gallagher, Mary Steenburgen, and Lauren Graham as a special guest star. The reviews are largely positive so far, with The Hollywood Reporter lauding Levy in the leading role.

“[M]ost of the show is carried by Levy. It’s no surprise at all that the Suburgatory star is able to use her trademark sarcasm to cut through occasional treacle,” writes THR critic Daniel Fienberg. “More revelatory is how much she’s able to add to the series’ joy, especially in the show-stopping opening to the second episode. Very few actors are better at making too-cool-for-school attitude likable, but this level of giddiness from Levy seems new.”

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist airs its special sneak peek Tuesday, January 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC; it moves to Sundays at 9 p.m. beginning February 16.

