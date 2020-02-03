AGT Champions Season 2 Live Stream: Watch the 2020 Semi-Finals Online

America’s Got Talent: The Champions semifinals air on Monday, February 3 at 8/7c on NBC. The season finale airs the following week, and a winner will be crowned.

With only 2 episodes left in the America’s Got Talent: The Champions 2020 season, the semifinals are scheduled to air on Monday, February 3 at 8/7c, featuring the acts that were impressive enough to the judges and AGT superfans to get sent through from the quarterfinals into the semifinals.

The official description for the AGT Champions semi-finals reads “Twelve finalists perform for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel; six of these renowned acts will move on to the finals, five will be voted through by a panel of superfans and one will be the judges’ choice.”

The 12 acts competing in the semifinals aerialist couple Duo Transcend, close-up magician Dania Diaz, accordionist and cabaret performer Hans, magician Marc Spelmann, singer Marcelito Pomoy, and comedian Ryan Neimiller, violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa, acrobats Duo Destiny, and dog trainer Alexa Lauenburger, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, JJ Pantano, and Strauss Serpent.

The 2020 finale of America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs on Monday, February 10. The official synopsis teases “The top 10 finalists perform, including four Golden Buzzer acts and six performers from the semifinals, for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel; America’s Superfans vote to determine who will be named the ultimate champion.” The four Golden Buzzer acts from the 2020 AGT Champions season are singer Angelina Jordan from Norway, dance troupe V. Unbeatable from Mumbai, storytelling dance group Silhouettes, and dance group Boogie Storm. 3 out of the 4 Golden Buzzer recipients are dance acts, so expect a dance-heavy season finale.

Ahead of the pre-recorded semifinals’ scheduled air time, judge Heidi Klum shared a fun boomerang of her and her co-judge Alesha Dixon with her over 7 million Instagram followers. In the caption, she asked “Just a few more hours until @AGT! Can you guess what contestant has us thinking pink?!” If we had to guess, we predict that the pink confetti is part of Hans’s larger than life grand finale. But, we’ll have to wait and see when the episode airs on February 3 at 8/7c on NBC!

It’s important to note that AGT Champions was prerecorded, which means episodes do not air live and viewers do not have the opportunity to vote for their favorite acts. The season 2 victor will be chosen by the judges and the select group of AGT superfan voters.

