‘American Idol’ 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Episode 2 Online

American Idol returned with an all-new season last week. This Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 8 p.m., the second episode of the season will air. The singing competition airs on ABC. Episode two will feature a range of auditions from all over the country.

American Idol Episode 2 Preview

She's Baaaaaack! Will @margiemaysmusic and her boo (@ohjonnywest) make it to Hollywood?! Find out Sunday 8|7c only on @ABCNetwork pic.twitter.com/leIDxnSCXZ — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 21, 2020

The second episode of American Idol season 18 will feature auditions from all over the country. The episode synopsis says the judges will take to the streets in Savannah and later get a visit from the Philadelphia Eagles cheer team in Washington, D.C. as one of their members auditions for the judges.

Expect to see a hopeless romantic in Los Angeles who will unleash her “unique love for sardines with an original song during a must-see audition.”

There will also be some added drama on this week’s show: Judge Katy Perry will collapse after an emergency in Sunriver results in a visit from local firefighters who save the day. The firefighters will sing with the judges in a never-before-seen twist.

In a clip obtained by People, Perry can be seen asking the other judges if they smell a gas leak.

“We’re getting heavy propane,” Bryan says to the Idol producers. You can also see Richie outside saying “you can smell it, right?”

It must have been a pretty strong leak, as you can see Perry falling to the ground not long after saying she wasn’t feeling well.

Episode three, which airs on March 1, 2020 will see a determined hopeful get a chance to audition in front of the judges, which will result in a “first” for the show. Then, a fan favorite from previous seasons will audition for a chance to earn their way to Hollywood. Another hopeful’s great-grandmother will fulfill her lifelong dream of meeting judge Lionel Richie.

The judges for season 18 of American Idol are Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. The show is hosted by long-time Idol host Ryan Seacrest, and the team will often be joined by in-house mentor Bobby Bones.

So far, we’ve seen performers like Louis Knight and Francisco Martin stand out and wow the judges. There will definitely be more hopefuls this week as well, and it’s possible we’ll see the audition from the eventual winner of the competition.

Auditions were held in a number of cities around the country including Mobile, Alabama; Macon, Georgia; Tallahassee, Florida; Santa Barbara, California; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Columbia, South Carolina; Las Vegas, Nevada; Waco, Texas; Knoxville, Tennessee; Salt Lake City, Utah; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Raleigh, North Carolina; Washington, D.C.; Wichita, Kansas; San Jose, CA; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Springfield, Illinois; Spokane, Washington; and Detroit, Michigan.

Live episodes will start once the contestants are whittled down to fewer than 20. Live voting will start at 20 contestants, though, which is earlier than ever before in American Idol history.

