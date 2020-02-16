Auger-Aliassime vs Monfils Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Felix Auger-Aliassime will go after his first ATP title when he takes on veteran Gael Monfils in the 2020 Rotterdam Open final on Sunday.

Rotterdam Final Preview

The Rotterdam Open is part of the ATP World Tour 500 series, and one face in the finals looks the same this year as it did last: Gael Monfils will be back in contention for another trophy.

The No. 9 ranked Monfils beat Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 7-6(5) to make it to the final, and he will be looking to become the first player to win back-to-back trophies at Rotterdam since 2011.

“It would be great [to win this title again]. It would be, for me, unbelievable,” Monfils said this week. “It would be the first time to win two titles in a row and actually even the first time to win two titles in the same season, so it would be huge for me,” he added.

Monfils will be facing Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime, who he respects and admires.

“[Felix] is a great guy. A humble guy. Very strong … He is a very talented guy. Definitely, I expect a tough match, but a cool match because I think we might see him for a long time, definitely in this part of a tournament on this stage,” said Monfils.

For his part, Auger-Aliassime had to beat No. 30 ranked Pablo Carreño Busta 7-6 (2), 6-4 to advance to the final, and in doing so, he became the youngest in history to make it this far. At 19 years of age, his 16-ace performance against Busta was indicative of what he has been doing all tournament: serving up rockets.

Auger-Aliassime has 46 aces, which leads the tournament. The Canadian noted that his stellar serves have helped shape his confidence, especially during his match in the semifinals. “I was serving the best I’ve ever served in that first set and then played a solid tie-break, Auger-Aliassime said.

“I was thinking, ‘If this goes my way, it might be tough for him.’ So I really pushed to get through. Obviously, you know the end is coming if you keep serving well and you keep holding your serve. Things got a little bit difficult, saving that break point [in the second set] after making some tight mistakes. It was not easy. I came up clutch again, so obviously I’m happy with myself,” the 19-year-old said of his victory over Busta.

In the doubles contest, Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut will face Henri Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff for the trophy.