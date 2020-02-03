‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Episode 5 Online

Last week’s Bachelor episode left viewers with a cliffhanger. Alayah Benavidez came back and actually got a rose for a group date she wasn’t even really a part of, much to the other girls’ dismay. Now it looks like Peter Weber is having second thoughts about that decision, so the Monday, February 3 episode should pick right back up with the rose ceremony. Who will Peter send home? Tune in Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT to find out, but if you don’t have a cable subscription, here’s how to watch.

The Bachelor Episode 5 Preview

Week 5 Sneak Peek: The Drama Continues and the Tears Flow – The BachelorBachelor Peter Weber and the ladies continue their journey, and the tension begins to get to everyone as the tears come early and the ladies start to fight amongst themselves. From 'Week 4,' season 24, episode 4 of The Bachelor. Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-01-28T06:00:05.000Z

Guess what, Bachelor fans? It’s double your drama, double your fun this week because there are two episodes of the show airing, one on Monday, February 3, and one on Wednesday, February 5. The episode description promises that “the drama escalates with emotional breakdowns, a shocking mid-date departure, and an explosive two-on-one date.”

The annual two-on-one! Yes!

Unfortunately, we will have to wait until Wednesday for that delightful date. First, on Monday, there is a dramatic rose ceremony, followed by Peter whisking his remaining bachelorettes off to Costa Rica. This is where Peter accidently splits his head open in a golfing accident, so by the time the women arrive, he has had 22 stitches in his forehead.

Just as a side note: We’ve seen Peter in person since he got the scar and trust us, it just makes him more handsome.

Anyway, in Costa Rica, the group date is a swimsuit fashion shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine that gets everyone’s competive juices flowing because the winner will be featured with Peter in the magazine. So one “struggling woman decides on a make-or-break scheme to convince the Bachelor to give her a rose.” The episode description also teases that one woman tries to defuse her situation by sneaking into Peter’s suite. But it is unclear if it is the same woman.

But that’s not all! The episode description also promises that this scheme “is only the beginning of the bachelorettes spinning out of control before the next rose ceremony.” We don’t know exactly what that entails, but it sounds amazing.

The 16 remaining women are the following:

Alayah, 24, orthodontist assistant from San Antonio, Texas

Deandra, 23, a home care coordinator from Plano, Texas

Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN

Kelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, IL

Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa

Kiarra, 23, a nanny from Kennesaw, GA

Lexi, 26, a marketing coordinator from New York, NY

Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL

Mykenna, 22, a fashion blogger from Langley, B.C., Canada

Natasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NY

Savannah, 27, a realtor from Houston, Texas

Shiann, 27, an administrative assistant from Las Vegas, NV

Sydney, 24, a retail marketing manager from Birmingham, AL

Tammy, 24, a house flipper from Syracuse, NY

Victoria F., 25, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA

Victoria P., 27, a nurse from Alexandria, LA

Now that the field is getting fairly small, who are your frontrunners for the next Bachelorette? Chris Harrison dished some great dirt for us on the casting process, so you better believe the show is constantly monitoring fan reactions.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with a special episode airing this Wednesday, February 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC as well.

