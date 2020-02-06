‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Episode 6 Online

The three-hour first part of this week’s Bachelor flew by in a flurry of tears, makeout sessions, and accusations of drinking problems and pill-popping. It was truly an episode for the ages. Now on Wednesday, February 5, the action picks back up at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC with the second episode of the week. Here’s how to watch if you don’t have a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles both include a free seven-day trial:

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

Bachelor Season 24, Episode 6 Preview

Week 6 Sneak Peek: The Drama Continues WEDNESDAY 8|7c – The BachelorOn a special night WEDNESDAY 8|7, Bachelor Peter Weber and the remaining bachelorettes travel to the next stop on their journey, and encounter more drama that threatens Peter's chance to find love. As Peter finds connections building with some ladies, the drama between others comes to a head, forcing Peter to say 'enough is enough.' From 'Week 5,' season 24, episode 5 of The Bachelor. Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-02-04T07:00:00.000Z

On Monday, February 3, Kelsey was the focus of the episode, as she struggled with the situation of her “boyfriend” dating a dozen other women at the same time. She expressed this frustration by drinking and crying a lot, something that the other women were getting annoyed by.

So Tammy took it upon herself to tell Peter about Kelsey’s emotional instability (Tammy’s words) and possibly a drinking problem. There was also something about Tammy telling the other girls she saw Kelsey popping pills, but viewers only heard about that after the fact — it was not shown on camera.

All of this threw a wrench in the cocktail party and ultimately Peter let Shiann and Lexi go. Lexi was particularly distraught because she felt like she hadn’t gotten any time with Peter since arriving in Costa Rica.

Now on the second half of this week’s episodes, Peter and his ladies jet off to beautiful Santiago, Chile and guess what?! It’s time for the annual two-on-one date and we. cannot. wait. This year’s crop of bachelorettes is so full of volatile relationships that there are many good combinations of who might have to do it. I kind of hope it’s Kelsey and Sydney because Kelsey-Tammy isn’t that exciting. They’re certainly a contentious pair, but Tammy doesn’t feel like a serious enough of a contender to allow any tension as to who gets the rose.

Tammy Interrupts the Rose Ceremony – The BachelorAfter Bachelor Peter Weber canceled the cocktail party, the girls are nervous as the Rose Ceremony begins. To assure she gets time to talk to Peter, Tammy interrupts just before he starts handing out roses, pulling him aside for a chat. Not to be left out of extra time with Peter, Mykenna also grabs Peter to get some things off her chest, with both ladies drawing ire from the other bachelorettes. From 'Week 5,' season 24, episode 5 of The Bachelor. Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-02-04T07:00:03.000Z

Anyway, in addition to that, the group date involves filming a telenovela and, in true telenovela fashion, it will apparently devolve into “bachelorettes yelling at one another.”

The 10 remaining bachelorettes are:

Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN

Kelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, IL

Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa

Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL

Mykenna, 22, a fashion blogger from Langley, B.C., Canada

Natasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NY

Sydney, 24, a retail marketing manager from Birmingham, AL

Tammy, 24, a house flipper from Syracuse, NY

Victoria F., 25, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA

Victoria P., 27, a nurse from Alexandria, LA

Now that the field is getting fairly small, who are your frontrunners for the next Bachelorette? Chris Harrison dished some great dirt for us on the casting process, so you better believe the show is constantly monitoring fan reactions.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with a special episode airing this Wednesday, February 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC as well.

READ NEXT: Chris Harrison Teases ‘Gut-Wrenching’ Finale of ‘The Bachelor’ This Season