‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Episode 7 Online

Season 24 of The Bachelor is getting down to the nitty-gritty. The women have been narrowed down to the Final 6, which means that hometown dates are looming large as Peter Weber and his bachelorettes jet off to beautiful Lima, Peru on the Monday, February 10 episode, which airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Here’s how to watch if you don’t have a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes, events, and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles both include a free seven-day trial:

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

The Bachelor Episode 7 Preview

Week 7 Sneak Peek: Shocking Drama in Peru MONDAY 8|7c – The BachelorBachelor Peter Weber and the remaining bachelorettes travel to Peru for the next leg of their journey. Hannah Ann has an emotional conversation with Peter, and Victoria F. faces more uncertainty and tears MONDAY 8|7c. From 'Week 6,' season 24, episode 6 of The Bachelor. Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-02-06T06:00:07.000Z

In recent episodes, Peter has been struggling with women that he thinks aren’t being their authentic selves or who aren’t “there for the right reasons,” so this week, he decides to have a serious talk with the ladies about focusing on their feelings. He also has an emotional talk with his mom to get some advice from her about what to do.

Madison finally gets another solo date where she and Peter explore the small fishing village of Pucusana and he tells her, “You make me so frickin’ happy, it’s insane.” The episode description says they “come to a make-or-break moment in their relationship” after having “a magical day together.” Is she going to reveal that she’s the virgin contestant that we were teased about in the season preview way back during the premiere episode?

Meanwhile, Natasha also gets some solo time with Peter when they visit the Plaza de Armas, but it sounds like they might lack some chemistry. Finally, Kelsey is the other solo date, as they take off to ride ATVs in the Peruvian mountains where he says in the preview video, “It feels so good like our souls are just really connecting. It’s kind of intoxicating.”

But Kelsey has a family secret to confess to Peter and she’s worried it will change how he feels about her.

With the other women, there is apparently going to be a three-on-one date, so that will be Peter with Hannah Ann, Kelley, and Victoria F. Their date takes them to a 250-year-old hacienda with a wedding chapel, so that is sure to calm Victoria’s nerves.

Will Victoria F. Self-Sabotage Her Relationship with Peter? – The BachelorBachelor Peter Weber has made it clear that he's into Victoria F., but he worries that she's putting up walls. He says he invited her on a second one-on-one date to see 'if this is what [he] think[s] it is,' and insists that she leave now if she's not sure she can go all the way. But his speech may have backfired, as the pressure gets to her and she leaves Peter sitting at the table. From 'Week 6,' season 24, episode 6 of The Bachelor. Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-02-06T06:00:09.000Z

By the episode’s end, there will be two ladies sent home and the Final 4 will be ready for their hometown dates.

The six remaining women are:

Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN

Kelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, IL

Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa

Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL

Natasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NY

Victoria F., 26, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: Chris Harrison Teases ‘Gut-Wrenching’ Finale of ‘The Bachelor’ This Season