‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Episode 9 Online

Season 24 of The Bachelor is down to the final three women: Victoria Fuller, Madison Prewett, and Hannah Ann Sluss. For the Fantasy Suite dates, Peter Weber is whisking the ladies off to beautiful Australia. The episode airs Monday, February 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Here’s how to watch without a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes, events, and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles both include a free seven-day trial:

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

The Bachelor Season 24 Episode 9 Preview

Week 9 Sneak Peek: The Fantasy Suite Sparks Drama – The BachelorAs Bachelor Peter Weber and his three bachelorettes — Hannah Ann, Madison, and Victoria F. — travel to Australia for the next chapter, the fantasy suites, jealousy, and sex threaten to derail Peter's journey to find love. From 'Week 8: Hometown Dates,' season 24, episode 8 of The Bachelor. Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-02-18T06:00:04.000Z

The Fantasy Suite dates promise to have plenty of drama on this season of The Bachelor. When we last saw everyone, Madison wanted to talk to Peter privately about the fact that she’s still a virgin. Previews make it look like she is going to tell him that and also make it clear to him that if he sleeps with the other women in the Fantasy Suites, she’s not sure she can continue on with the competition. So what is he going to do?

The episode description tells us that for the first time ever, the three finalists wll share one hotel suite — which is obviously a recipe for Madison being able to get all the dirty details from the other girls’ dates. And it sounds like that is exactly what the show is headed for.

The description reveals some juicy tidbits about each overnight date:

Hannah Ann and the handsome pilot explore the Gold Coast’s beautiful beaches by day and get serious at night. She reassures him by promising to always be there for him no matter what happens. He is confident of her feelings for him and finds himself falling in return, but will they take their relationship to the next level?

Peter and Victoria F., who surprisingly survived a disastrous hometown date, share a romantic helicopter ride to breathtaking Morans Falls, but can Victoria F. stop getting in her own way of happiness? Will Peter be able to pull her back from another disaster and could this be the turning point in their relationship they need to draw closer together and make it to the fantasy suite?

And finally, after an agonizing week of waiting, Madison finally gets her chance to fully open up to Peter, but how will she react when she finds out about his other two dates? It certainly sounds like we’re in for some major drama and we expect nothing less from this show.

The final three women are:

Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN

Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL

Victoria F., 26, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: Chris Harrison Teases ‘Gut-Wrenching’ Finale of ‘The Bachelor’ This Season