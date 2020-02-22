Barcelona vs Eibar Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

FC Barcelona will host SD Eibar on Saturday in La Liga play.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Barcelona vs Eibar Preview

The Blaugrana sit a point behind Real Madrid for La Liga’s top spot, having secured three consecutive league victories over Levante, Real Betis, and Getafe.

Three days after the tilt with Eibar, they’ll hit the road to play Italian club Napoli in the first leg of the sides’ Champions League round of 16 matchup. Barcelona will then return to league play to visit Real Madrid on March 1.

“We are very conscientious of this match that we have left before facing three other important ones, but the first one is Eibar and we have tried to [take it on board mentally] and face it as if it were a final,” Barcelona manager Quique Setién said, according to Forbes.com. “Adding the three points is vital because this will not only allow us to be there [in the title race] but also reinforce us for what comes our way.”

Barcelona have played just twice since they got knocked out of the Copa del Rey in the quarterfinals by Athletic Bilbao on Feb. 6. In their 10 matches thus far in 2020, the Blaugrana have secured only one victory by a deficit greater than a single goal, besting Leganés 5-0 in the Copa del Rey’s previous round.

“Of course, these two weeks [with few games compared to those previously] were very good for us to work with more calm,” Setién said, per Forbes.com. “but I already know the requirements; that here it is very important to win all the games and play well.”

He added: “It is true that we have not clearly won any except in the Copa del Rey against Leganés, but we had many chances to score more goals and each passing game generates fewer [of them].”

Eibar, in the midst of their sixth consecutive season in La Liga, sit in 16th place on the table, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Los Armeros haven’t played since Feb. 7, when they fell to Alavés on the road in league play. A Feb. 16 match with Real Sociedad was postponed due to air pollution in Eibar.

Before the Alavés defeat, Eibar had suffered just one loss in a stretch of five league matches.

“We’ve been watching what they are doing,” Eibar manager José Luis Mendilibar said of Barcelona, according to Marca.com.

“You see everything they do and it looks like a scary movie.

“We have to be convinced that we can also have something to say.

“I don’t know if it will be a lot or a bit, but if there is something we do well, it’s putting all the obstacles of the world in front of the opponent.”

He added: “We don’t have to be afraid or doubtful.”