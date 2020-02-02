Barcelona vs Levante Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

FC Barcelona will host Levante UD at Camp Nou on Sunday in La Liga play.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast).

Barcelona vs Levante Preview

After 12 consecutive rounds atop La Liga’s table, Barcelona dropped to second last week — they fell to Valencia 2-0 on the road on Jan. 25, a day before Real Madrid overtook them with a 1-0 victory over Real Valladolid.

The Blaugrana rebounded on Thursday, pounding fellow top-flight side Leganés 5-0 to reach the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann put his club up in the fourth minute, finishing a feed from defender Nélson Semedo at close range.

Fellow forward Lionel Messi notched a brace in the second half and became the first player to win 500 matches with Barcelona.

“We have done many things well, but I am not happy at all because we lost control of the game in the final stretch of the first half,” Barcelona manager Quique Setién said, according to The Independent.

“We have done very well for the first 20 to 25 minutes, we have been precise and we have had control.

“It is true that they could have hurt us and that they have reached us.

“Do not see I am completely satisfied because we have lost control at some points in the game, especially at the end of the first half.”

The Blaugrana are 3-0-1 across all competitions since Setién replace Ernesto Valverde on Jan. 13.

“We’re trying to take in the coach’s ideas as quickly as possible,” Semedo said, according to Marca.

“I feel good whenever I play.

“We had to win this match and we were able to score early on.

“In the second half, we killed the game off.”

Levante have dropped three straight in league play, presently sitting in 13th place. On Jan. 21, they succumbed to Sevilla 3-1 in the Copa del Rey round of 32.

“In football we look at the present but the road is very long and few teams have regularity during the season,” Levante manager Paco López said Friday, according to the club’s official website. “There are many points left and you have to go the way of union, improvement and self-criticism.”

In November, Levante handed Barcelona the third of their four league losses, triumphing 3-1 in Valencia behind tallies from midfielder José Campaña, striker Borja Mayoral, and midfielder Nemanja Radoja.

“Throughout the season there are few teams able to win or get something positive,” López said, per the club’s site. “We must be ourselves and not let the opponent out of things.”

He added: “It’s a team with talent and resources, but if we do things well, we will have our opportunities.”