How to Watch the ‘Briarpatch’ Premiere Online Without Cable

On the USA Network’s newest dramedy, Briarpatch, Rosario Dawson is about to start burning up your screen as Allegra Dill, a political operative who must return to her hometown when her younger sister, a detective in the Texas border town of San Bonifacio, is killed. As Allegra finds herself looking into her sister’s murder, she becomes embroiled with friends old and new in a town where nothing is as it seems.

‘Briarpatch’ Preview

Briarpatch | Official Trailer – Starring Rosario Dawson | on USA NetworkFrom the creator of Mr. Robot comes mystery-thriller Briarpatch, starring Rosario Dawson. Briarpatch hits USA Network in 2020. » Subscribe to USA Network: http://bit.ly/1Rvs3kA About USA About USA Network: The leader in cable entertainment, USA Network is home to hit series "Mr. Robot," "Suits," "Chrisley Knows Best," and "Queen of the South." The network also features spectacular live television with "WWE," the best in blockbuster theatrical films, and popular acquired series including "Law & Order: SVU" and "NCIS." Get more USA Visit USA's Official Site: http://po.st/9GU6nd Like USA on Facebook: http://usanet.tv/1iLnr7j Follow USA on Twitter: http://usanet.tv/1yoAXHX Briarpatch | Official Trailer – Starring Rosario Dawson | on USA Network https://www.youtube.com/user/usanetwork 2019-08-26T16:59:57.000Z

Based on the Ross Thomas novel of the same name, Rosario Dawson stars as Allegra Dill, a hard-drinking, no-nonsense Washington D.C. operative who is forced to return to her quirky hometown when her younger sister Felicity is murdered.

During the investigation, Allegra crosses paths with stubborn, eccentric, suspicious locals, including Jake Spivey (Jay Ferguson), a friend of hers from high school who is now a very wealthy retired arms dealer, Clyde Brattle (Alan Cummings), Spivey’s old business partner, and A.D. Singe (Edi Gathegi), a friend of Felicity’s who might be the only person in town who Allegra can trust.

But it’s not a revenge story. It is definitely a murder mystery that the audience can follow along with and try to solve alongside Allegra.

“I wouldn’t necessarily look at this as a revenge story,” Dawson told the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour. “This is really a murder mystery and a revelation for this character about the armor she’s put on in life to survive, coming from an incredibly impoverished background and a lot of childhood trauma. She’s clawed success out of a lot of really trying situations, and now she’s actually put to her most incredible test, which is dealing with the murder of her sister.”

Briarpatch Trailer 1: A Twisted Tale | 10-Part Series | Premieres February 6 | on USA NetworkGet a sneak peek of a twisted tale in ten parts, featuring Rosario Dawson and Alan Cummings. See it on Thursday, February 6 10/9c only on USA Network. Briarpatch premieres on USA Network in 2020! » Subscribe to USA Network: http://bit.ly/1Rvs3kA #Briarpatch #USANetwork About Briarpatch: BRIARPATCH follows Allegra Dill (Dawson), a dogged investigator returning to her border-town Texas home after her sister is murdered. What begins as a search for a killer turns into an all-consuming fight to bring her corrupt hometown to its knees. The season celebrates the beloved genres represented by Thomas’ book — a stylish blend of crime and pulp fiction — while updating his sense of fun, danger and place for a new generation. The season also stars Jay R. Ferguson (Mad Men, The Romanoffs), Brian Geraghty (Chicago P.D., Ray Donovan), and Edi Gathegi (StartUp). The first season will shoot in Albuquerque, New Mexico. About USA About USA Network: The leader in cable entertainment, USA Network is home to hit series ""Mr. Robot,"" ""Suits,"" ""Chrisley Knows Best,"" and ""Queen of the South."" The network also features spectacular live television with ""WWE,"" the best in blockbuster theatrical films, and popular acquired series including ""Law & Order: SVU"" and ""NCIS."" Get more USA Visit USA's Official Site: http://po.st/9GU6nd Like USA on Facebook: http://usanet.tv/1iLnr7j Follow USA on Twitter: http://usanet.tv/1yoAXHX Briarpatch Trailer 1: A Twisted Tale | 10-Part Series | Premieres February 6 | on USA Network https://www.youtube.com/user/usanetwork" 2019-12-12T21:10:28.000Z

There is also the side plot of Allegra’s employer, U.S. Senator Joseph Ramirez (Gerardo Celasco), who may or may not have ties to Spivey and Brattle. And how is the slovenly mayor of San Bonifacio tied into it all?

As the USA description teases, “As Allegra attempts to navigate — and upend — the power structure of San Bonifacio, she finds herself dealing with people who are corrupt, egotistical, manipulative and willing to kill. Felicity is the first to die in Briarpatch. Will she be the last?”

“We wanted to make a hot noir,” revealed creator Andy Greenwald. “We wanted to make a classic story updated and switched up and spiced up and heated up for our contemporary era, so [I] definitely give her a lot of credit as well for giving us just the push we needed in that direction.”

Briarpatch premieres Thursday, February 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the USA Network.

