How to Buy Jon Jones Fight on ESPN+

Jon Jones will put his light heavyweight title on the line against Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247, which will take place on Saturday at Houston’s Toyota Center.

You can no longer buy UFC PPVs through your cable provider or UFC.tv, but you can order the UFC 247 PPV right here through ESPN+ and then watch on computer, phone, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or any other connected-to-TV streaming device.

Pricing and ordering options vary depending on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, so here’s a further rundown of everything you need to know to watch UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes:

How to Buy UFC 247 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 247 ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings. You can purchase that bundle right here:

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can just sign up for a month of ESPN+ for $4.99 right here and then follow the ensuing directions for current ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Buy UFC 247 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can purchase the UFC 247 PPV by itself right here. Make sure you’re logged into your ESPN+ account, then select the “Only looking for UFC 247? Get it for $64.99 here” link:

Additionally, even if you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, you can also still get the special bundle price. But instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 247 PPV for a total of $84.98. You can get that bundle right here:

Where to Watch UFC 247

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch Jones vs Reyes and the complete UFC 247 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV). You can also watch the second set of prelims (ESPN2) this way if you sign in with a cable provider.

UFC 247 Preview

Jones (25-1 MMA, 19-1 UFC) will attempt to tie Demetrious Johnson’s record for the most UFC title defenses in any weight class, at 11.

The 32-year-old noted on Monday that he relishes going up against unblemished foes, such as Reyes (12-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC).

“I really like the fact that he’s undefeated,” Jones said, according to MMA Junkie. “I think something special comes out of me when I fight guys that are undefeated. Ryan Bader was undefeated — he’s now the double champ (in Bellator). That excited me. Daniel Cormier was undefeated and looked at as close to invincible by many people. That excited me.

“Glover Teixeira (was) on a 20-fight win streak when I met him, so it definitely brings out more when I’m fighting someone who’s never tasted defeat before. Dominick has that attitude of being superior, and it’s gonna go great, giving him his first taste of defeat.”

Reyes, 30, has stopped nine of his 12 opponents in professional MMA, all in the first round. His last time out, he dropped Chris Weidman with a straight left to the jaw, getting in a few shots at his downed foe before the referee called the fight at 103 seconds.

On Wednesday, Reyes claimed he holds an edge over Jones in the boxing department.

“It’s no secret Jon isn’t the best boxer in UFC,” he said, according to MMA Mania. “He’s a great kickboxer and he has great range and he kicks very well. But he’s not the best boxer.

“I intend to exploit that. I think my boxing is probably the best in the division, and with footwork and fearlessness, I will get in there and put these hands on him.”

He added: “A lot of people end up turning it into a sparring match. I am willing to go in there and get knocked out if I have to. You have to put yourself in danger, it’s the biggest risk, but it gets you the biggest reward. So I am ready to go out there and throw down and bleed as much as necessary.”

UFC 247 Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET)

Jon Jones (champion) vs Dominick Reyes, light heavyweight

Valentina Shevchenko (champion) vs Katlyn Chookagian, women’s flyweight

Juan Adams vs Justin Tafa, heavyweight

Mirsad Bektić vs Dan Ige, flyweight

Derrick Lewis vs Ilir Latifi, heavyweight

Prelims Card (8 p.m. ET)

Trevin Giles vs Antonio Arroyo, middleweight

Alex Morono vs Kalinn Williams, welterweight

Lauren Murphy vs Andrea Lee, women’s flyweight

Early Prelims Card (6:30 p.m. ET)

Miles Johns vs Mario Bautista, bantamweight

Journey Newson vs Domingo Pilarte, bantamweight

Andre Ewell vs Jonathan Martinez, bantamweight

