How to Buy UFC 247: PPV Price & ESPN Plus Bundle Deal

Jon Jones will put his light heavyweight title on the line against Dominick Reyes on Feb. 8 in the main event of UFC 247, which will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston.

You can no longer buy UFC PPVs through your cable provider or UFC.tv, but you can buy the UFC 247 PPV right here through ESPN+ and then watch on computer, phone, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or any other connected-to-TV streaming device.

Pricing and ordering options vary depending on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, so here’s a further rundown of everything you need to know to watch UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Buy UFC 247 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 247 ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings. You can purchase that bundle right here:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 247 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can just sign up for a month of ESPN+ for $4.99 right here and then follow the ensuing directions for current ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Buy UFC 247 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can purchase the UFC 247 PPV by itself right here. Make sure you’re logged into your ESPN+ account, then select the “Only looking for UFC 247? Get it for $64.99 here” link:

Buy UFC 247

Additionally, even if you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, you can also still get the special bundle price. But instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 247 PPV for a total of $84.98. You can get that bundle right here:

Upgrade ESPN+ & Buy UFC 247

Where to Watch UFC 247

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch Jones vs Reyes and the complete UFC 247 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV). You can also watch the second set of prelims (ESPN2) this way if you sign in with a cable provider.

UFC 247 Preview

Jones (25-1 MMA, 19-1 UFC) has lost a UFC light heavyweight belt three times, though it’s never been taken from him by a fellow fighter. He originally held the title from March 2011 to April 2015, making eight defenses before being stripped in the wake of a hit-and-run incident that left a pregnant woman injured.

He made his return to the octagon at UFC 197 in April 2016, besting Ovince Saint Preux via unanimous decision for the interim title. But before he could attempt to unify against Daniel Cormier, Jones tested positive for banned substances and was stripped again.

After a 15-month layoff, Jones knocked Cormier out in the third round at UFC 214 in July 2017. Across the next two months, he was suspended and stripped for a third time — for testing positive for a banned substance ahead of UFC 214 — and the victory over Cormier was ruled a no contest.

Jones returned again in December 2018, stopping Alexander Gustafsson with punches in the third round at UFC 232 to claim the vacant light heavyweight title. He followed that up with a unanimous-decision win over Anthony Smith at March’s UFC 235, then secured his 10th career title defense with a narrow split-decision win over Thiago Santos.

“I was just extremely grateful honestly to have a fight like that,” the 32-year-old said after besting Santos, according to Forbes. “It’s extremely humbling. It drives me to study more, to work harder and to take the game even more seriously. It was a good warning for me tonight.”

Reyes (12-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) punched out Chris Weidman in his last fight, a main-event bout at UFC on ESPN 6 in October. Before that, the now-30-year-old claimed decision victories over Saint Preux and Volkan Oezdemir.

“(If) I win the belt, I’m in the record books forever — period,” Reyes said Thursday, according to MMA Junkie. “I beat Jon, now it’s the cherry on top. Now it’s creeping into legendary status. But that’s just a nice little cherry on top. For me, winning the belt is everything.”

UFC 247 Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET)

Jon Jones (champion) vs Dominick Reyes, light heavyweight

Valentina Shevchenko (champion) vs Katlyn Chookagian, women’s flyweight

Justin Tafa vs Juan Adams, heavyweight

Mirsad Bektić vs Dan Ige, flyweight

Derrick Lewis vs Ilir Latifi, heavyweight

Prelims Card (8 p.m. ET)

Trevin Giles vs Antonio Arroyo, middleweight

Alex Morono vs Kalinn Williams, welterweight

Lauren Murphy vs Andrea Lee, women’s flyweight

Early Prelims Card (6:30 p.m. ET)

Miles Johns vs Mario Bautista, bantamweight

Journey Newson vs Domingo Pilarte, bantamweight

Andre Ewell vs Jonathan Martinez, bantamweight

READ NEXT: How to Watch UFC PPV Events Through ESPN Plus