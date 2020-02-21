How to Buy Wilder vs Fury 2 PPV

Deontay Wilder will look to defend his WBC heavyweight title in a rematch with Tyson Fury on Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Wilder vs Fury 2 PPV card begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. It costs $79.99 and can be bought through ESPN+ or Fox Sports. Here’s a rundown of your purchasing options:

Buy Wilder vs Fury 2 PPV Through ESPN+

Whether you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber or you sign up for a month ($4.99), you can purchase the Wilder vs Fury 2 PPV for $79.99 right here:

Buy Wilder vs Fury 2 PPV

Once you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch Wilder vs Fury and all the main card fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

Buy Wilder vs Fury 2 PPV Through Fox Sports

You can also buy Wilder vs Fury 2 through Fox Sports. The price is also $79.99, with the only real difference being you’ll watch through Fox’s digital platforms rather than ESPN’s.

As such, I personally recommend the ESPN option because, in my experience, ESPN’s app has been more reliable than Fox’s. But if you prefer Fox Sports, you can order it through them here:

Buy Wilder vs Fury 2 PPV on Fox

Once you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch Wilder vs Fury and all the main card fights on your computer via FoxSports.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the Fox Sports app.

Wilder vs Fury 2 Preview

Wilder and Fury fought to a draw at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in December 2018.

Wilder’s defended his title twice since then, punching out Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz to push his career knockout total to 41. Fury nearly became his 40th KO victim, hitting the deck in the ninth and, more forcefully, in the 12th.

“Deep down in his heart, I really feel that he’s nervous,” the 34-year-old Wilder said during a recent media conference call, according to MMA Fighting. “I really feel he’s very, very nervous from the first time what happened. When you knock a person down and give them a concussion, you never forget that. You never forget who did that to you and how they did it.”

Fury, 31, didn’t manage to knock Wilder down.

“Like I said before and the media quoted me on it and you can continue — he has pillow ass fists,” Wilder said, per MMA Mania. “That’s how soft they were. Maybe my adrenaline was too high to even feel anything. Sometimes after the fight, you may feel a little sore or whatever. Even after the fight, I didn’t feel anything. I took all his punches, the ones that he landed and I walked right through it.

“I don’t respect none of his power that he has. He’s just a tall, big man that can move around the ring and that’s about it. As far as power, there’s none there.”

In December, Fury parted ways with trainer Ben Davison, with whom he’d worked since 2017, and linked up with Javan “Sugar” Hill, the nephew of Hall of Fame trainer Emanuel Steward.

“He can go on and say he beat me in a wide margin but he don’t believe that,” Wilder said, per MMA Fighting. “He honestly, really don’t believe that. That’s why he wants to change up a lot of things. Because if he did really, really believe that, you wouldn’t change up so much.”

Fury, 31, followed the Wilder fight with victories over Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin. Back in November 2015, he claimed three major titles by besting Wladimir Klitschko via unanimous decision. He was stripped of the IBF belt 10 days later, as a rematch clause blocked him from fighting the required challenger, then surrendered the WBA and WBO titles as a result of his struggles with addiction and depression.

“I’ve not got an age, but I’ve got three fights left on my contract with ESPN. And after that, I will seriously think about walking away,” Fury told ESPN on Monday.

He added: “Because I don’t need to fight anymore. What is the point? What am I going to gain from it? When I beat Wilder on Saturday, I’ll have completed the game. The game will be completed.”