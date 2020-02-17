How to Watch Chelsea vs Manchester United Without Cable in US

Chelsea will host Manchester United in Premier League play on Monday at Stamford Bridge.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC Sports Network. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBCSN on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NBC Sports Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports and comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Chelsea vs Manchester United on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including NBC Sports Network. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with NBCSN if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include NBC Sports Network. The “Plus” and “Max” packages come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Chelsea vs Manchester United on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

NBC Sports Network is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Chelsea vs Manchester United on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Preview

After every Premier League side had played 12 league matches, Chelsea sat in third place on the table, eight points behind Liverpool in the top spot.

The Blues have won just three league matches in 13 tries since. Though they’ve only dropped down to fourth, they now trail the Reds by a practically insurmountable 25 points with a match in hand.

Chelsea last played on Feb. 1, when they drew 2-2 with third-place Leicester City. Center back Antonio Rüdiger put the Blues up with his head out of a corner kick in the 46th minute. After a pair of Leicester goals, the defender again used his head, this time out of a free kick, to equalize.

“I was delighted with his two goals,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said, according to the club’s official website. “We need to score more from set-pieces, particularly in games against good opposition when it’s tight. So really pleased with Toni.”

Rüdiger missed all of October and November due to a knee injury and a hernia. He hadn’t scored since October 2018.

“Definitely it was time [I scored] and we were training very hard on these type of set-piece situations, and in this game it came my way,” the 26-year-old German said, per the club’s site.

“I always try to be dangerous in this situation and this game the crosses from Mason [Mount] were good and I felt confident.”

Manchester United haven’t scored in their last three league matches. They suffered a pair of 2-0 defeats to Liverpool and Burnley before settling for a scoreless draw with Wolverhampton ahead of their winter break.

They sit in ninth place on the league table with 35 points through 25 matches, but can leap to seventh with a victory, which would place them three points behind Chelsea and two points behind Tottenham for the last Champions League qualification spot.

United have bested Chelsea twice this season, taking a 4-0 victory in each side’s Premier League opener, then ending the Blues’ EFL run with a 2-1 win in the fourth round.

“Yeah a win gives us a three-point gap and, of course, that’s what we’ve got to aim for,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær said Friday, according to the club’s official website.

“We’ve played them twice already this season and done well, but Chelsea are a good team. They are at home, but we’re going to go there to try to win the game.

“We’ve got to, to give us more belief and more hope and give us confidence that we can kick on, because we need to kick on.”