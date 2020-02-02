How to Watch Super Bowl 2020 Online in Canada

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will meet in the Super Bowl at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

In Canada, the game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CTV and TSN, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have those channels, anyone in Canada can watch Super Bowl 54 live online via DAZN, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up for DAZN Canada, you can watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs 49ers live on your computer via the DAZN website, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Super Bowl 54 Preview

The 49ers pounded the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC title game to reach the Super Bowl in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s third season at the helm; he’d never served as a head coach at any level before taking the gig.

The 40-year-old coach received the conference championship trophy from his father, Mike Shanahan, who, as a head coach, led the Denver Broncos to triumphs in Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII.

“I think a lot more will go through my mind when I get home and just sit down and relax tonight,” Kyle Shanahan said, according to 49ers.com. “I am never comfortable in games until it’s officially over. Once it was officially over I got bombarded by everyone. I’m sure I’ll feel those injuries tomorrow.”

The 49ers dominated the Packers on the ground, amassing 285 yards on 42 carries while holding Green Bay to just 62 yards on 16 rushes.

San Francisco back Raheem Mostert accounted for 220 rushing yards and a quartet touchdowns, rushing 29 times. His quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, attempted just eight passes.

“We were hoping to do something like that going in,” Shanahan said, per 49ers.com. “But, you never plan for it to be like that. When you’re watching how the guys were running and everything, and then watching how our defense was playing, it made it very easy to stick with, even the third downs and stuff.”

The 49ers went 13-3 in the regular season, tied with the Packers and the New Orleans Saints for the league’s second-best mark, behind the 14-2 Baltimore Ravens.

The Chiefs went 12-4 despite missing quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the 2018 MVP, for two-and-a-half games. Kansas City mounted a pair of massive comebacks in the playoffs: They trailed the Houston Texans 24-0 in the divisional round before storming back for a 51-31 victory, then, in the AFC title game, overcame a 17-7 deficit to best the Tennessee Titans 35-24.

“So much effort that went into this,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after beating the Titans at home, according to The Associated Press. “It takes an army, it is not one guy at all. I appreciate the effort by everybody.”

Mahomes completed 23 of 35 passes for 294 yards and a trio of touchdowns against Tennessee, adding 53 yards and a score with his legs.

“I mean, it’s amazing. It really is,” Mahomes said, per AP. “To be here, to be a part of Chiefs Kingdom and to be able to do it here at Arrowhead, these people deserve it. And we’re not done yet.”