Clash at Daytona 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Busch Clash at Daytona will take the green flag Sunday afternoon at Daytona International Speedway.

The race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

2020 Clash at Daytona Preview

The 187.5 mile, 75-lap exhibition race is split into two stages: a 25 lap stage and a 50 lap stage.

Jimmie Johnson won the 2019 Clash at Daytona, but Eric Jones and Denny Hamlin had the fastest times covering the oval during their practice rounds Saturday, so it should be an exciting race. Jones topped out at 199.756 mph, with Hamlin close behind at 199.734 mph. When Johnson won last year, he caused a huge wreck and took out a massive swath of his competitors while escaping unscathed to win.

Look for Joe Gibbs Racing to have a strong showing in the exhibition; the top four leaders after Saturday’s practice run were JGR Toyotas. After Jones and Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. finished third, while Kyle Busch took fourth. Johnson, last year’s winner, took 17th.

Per USA Today, here is a list of who will be competing at the 2020 clash: Aric Almirola, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, William Byron, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman and Martin Truex Jr.

Daniel Hemric and Daniel Suarez will not participate in the Clash this year despite being eligible for the race. Hemric is now with the XFinity Series, and the Gaunt Brothers Racing, who Suarez is now with, decided not to compete.