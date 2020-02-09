Daytona 500 Qualifying Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Forty-three drivers will vie for the Daytona 500’s top two starting positions during qualifying on Sunday.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Qualifying is scheduled to start at noon ET and will be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including Fox (live in select markets). And as part of a special 5-year anniversary deal Sling is offering until February 11, the first month is only $5 ($30 per month after that):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Daytona 500 Qualifying live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Fox (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Daytona 500 Qualifying on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch qualifying on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fox (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Daytona 500 Qualifying on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Daytona 500 Qualifying on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

2020 Daytona 500 Qualifying Preview

William Byron and Alex Bowman posted the first- and second-best single-lap times in qualifying last year, but neither was able to do much out of the top two positions: Bowman finished 11th, and Byron had his day cut short by a wreck, placing 21st.

Denny Hamlin won the event out of the twelfth position to snap a 47-race winless streak that kept him out of the winner’s circle in 2018. He also won the race in 2016.

“Certainly, you hate the (questions) — it’s just winless season, winless season, winless season, winless season,” Hamlin said after the victory, according to USA Today. “It’s just like, ‘Yes I know.’ … Now we can go this year and be relaxed and not have it hanging over head.

“It’s about going out there and doing your job and winning a bunch of races.”

He added: “Some of the greatest drivers had winless seasons: Tony Stewart, Jeff Gordon. I was never doubting whether I was still capable of winning races.”

Hamlin collected five more Cup Series victories in 2019 to up his win count to 37, the fourth-most among active drivers and the most for a driver without a Cup Series title.

“I just put in all the work I can to get it done and hopefully it happens,” Hamlin said, per USA Today. “I could be done now and I’d be totally content with everything I accomplished. I’m not going to be burdened by any thinking over my head of not accomplishing this or that.

“I’ve already accomplished way more than I ever thought I would.”

Hamlin will run 33rd in qualifying on Sunday. Kyle Busch, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, will ride immediately after him.

Busch finished second to Hamlin at Daytona a year ago, then went on to claim his second NASCAR title, his first since 2016. He has yet to win the Daytona 500.

“I don’t really remember how the late restarts went, but I know Denny was leading on a late restart and then I beat him on a restart and got the lead,” Busch recently told NASCAR’s official website. “I sustained the lead on another restart and then the final restart, Denny was able to beat me on that one.

“It just — obviously it hurt not being able to bring home that trophy and for Denny to be able to bring home two, but that’s just a part of racing. Hopefully we can get it done this year or whenever, sometime or another, before it’s all said and done, for myself to be able to at least have one.”