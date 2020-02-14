How to Watch NextEra Energy 250 Online Without Cable

The Truck Series event at Speedweeks kicks off Friday at the Daytona International Speedway with the NextEra Energy 250.

The race is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the NextEra Energy 250 on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

2020 NextEra Energy 250 Preview

The starting field will be narrowed down from 40 to 32 trucks in the qualifying, which will take place at 3:10 p.m.ET.

This is a 100 lap, 2.5-mile race, and like many of the past, this year’s NextEra Energy 250 will feature a vast array of talent.

There’s 18-year-old Derek Kraus, who hopes to be one of the 32 in his first-ever 250 race.

Kraus is feeling positive after a solid ARCA testing run last month. “It was a lot of fun,” Kraus said. “I didn’t really know what to expect at first. There’s a lot of history here at Daytona. I took a few laps in the draft and that helped a lot.”

Kraus’ primary goal is a laudable one: “Just to try to finish,” he said. “There are a lot of wrecks and you have to keep your nose clean and keep the fenders on it for all the laps in Daytona. If we are there at the end of the race, I feel like we will get a good finish.”

Just trying to finish isn’t as easy as it may sound. 27-year-old racer Brett Moffitt has participated in the race three times and has not finished yet.

“With the first race of the season being at Daytona, a lot of these people, it’s the first time in a truck and their first time at Daytona and we’ve all seen the craziness,” Moffitt said.

“It is what it is. Every year we have that same situation. Ultimately, here, you have to stay up front.”

Three-time series champion Matt Crafton, who will be behind the wheel of the No. 88 Ford, thinks it’s generally the more inexperienced drivers who tend to be a problem. While he notes the majority of young drivers are courteous and respectful, the veteran driver also thinks a few up and comers have a lot to learn.

“This is definitely exciting,” Crafton said. “It’s the first race of the season. The only part of it that is an ‘Oh gosh’ or the unknown is the fact as a driver there’s not a lot we can do to avoid the ‘Big One.’ You get some that come in here that think they have something to prove,” Crafton said. “Most of the time the ‘Big One’ starts with them being over-aggressive and doing something stupid.”