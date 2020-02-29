Duke vs Virginia Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Duke has lost two of its past three games, but will look to rebound and get on track against Virginia on Saturday in a critical ACC matchup.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Duke vs Virginia on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Duke vs Virginia Preview

The last few weeks have not been pretty for Duke, dropping two games to unranked opponents as a critical stretch of the season approaches. The latest was a 113-101 double-overtime loss to Wake Forest where the Blue Devils allowed the Demon Deacons back in at the end of regulation. It tied the most points allowed by Duke under Mike Krzyzewski.

“I’m disappointed in our group,” Krzyzewski said after the game. “I didn’t think we came the way we should and the way we’ve practiced. We show our youth so much. … This is our 28th game. You’d hope that we’d be older by now, but we were not tonight.”

Wake Forest outscored Duke a whopping 16-4 in the second overtime period.

“The second overtime, they just took over,” Krzyzewski told ESPN. “Obviously, the total game, they were the team that was deserving of winning, and they did.”

Duke fell behind ACC leader Florida State with the loss and can’t afford another stumble as they eye seeding in both the conference and NCAA tournaments.

Despite not being ranked, Virginia is no slouch of an opponent. The defending national champs haven’t played to the same standard as a year ago, but have won five in a row and are still in the mix at the top of the standings in the ACC.

“They had a tough loss, so I’m sure they’ll come in ornery and ready to play with that talent and that ability,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett told reporters. “We’ve got to come in locked-in and sharp and be as good as we can. We are who we are, we’re not going to change it at this point, just keep trying to improve.”

Virginia’s last two wins have come by three points, the latest a 56-53 triumph over rival Virginia Tech.

“Some big shots were made, our guys seemed steady, I didn’t like some of our turnovers to put us in that spot but I have to give credit to Virginia Tech, they played a whale of a second half, they really did,” Bennett said. “They have some inexperienced guys, they started hitting some threes, and they just spread the floor and are pretty much playing all guards, all 6-foot-6 and under and that’s tough so we had to match up a little more with Braxton at the four, Mamadi at the five.”

Duke is a 3.5-point road favorite for the matchup.