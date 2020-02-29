FC Dallas vs Philadelphia Union Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

FC Dallas will host the Philadelphia Union on Saturday in each side’s 2020 MLS season opener.

The match is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be on KTXA-CBS 21 (FC Dallas markets), WPHL-17 (Union markets) or ESPN+ (all US out-of-market).

Note, however, that WPHL-17 isn't available on any streaming service, so those in the Union market won't be able to watch a live stream these ways.

FC Dallas vs Philadelphia Union Preview

The Union took third place in the Eastern Conference in 2019, the best finish in franchise history, before falling to Atlanta United in the conference semifinals.

“We want to do better than last year,” midfielder Jamiro Monteiro said, according to Pro Soccer USA. “I hope we can do the same, but only better. It was hard that we lost that game, but that happened. We have a new season, new options, new chances so I hope we will do better.”

Monteiro, who last year made 26 appearances for Philadelphia while on loan from French side Metz, signed a three-year contract with the Union in January.

The team lost four key players over the offseason — forward Fafà Picault, defender Aaron Trusy, and midfielders Haris Medunjanin and Marco Fabián — who accounted for 8,141 minutes, 14 goals, and 15 assists in 2019.

The Union countered those losses by acquiring three players from overseas — defender Jakob Glesnes and midfielders José Martínez and Matej Oravec — and signing homegrown teenagers Cole Turner, a midfielder, and Jack de Vries, a forward.

Glesnes, 25, captained Norwegian side Strømsgodset despite his youth.

“You see his confidence on the ball, willingness to advance the ball and he can pass through the lines,” Union manager Jim Curtin said of Glesnes, according to MLSsoccer.com. “Like I’ve always said, you need a good stable of center backs. We have four very good ones and we’re going to need all four. There will be healthy competition. Jakob has come in, brought a great level of professionalism at a young age and brought quality right away, I’ve been happy with him.”

FC Dallas placed seventh in the Western Conference a year ago, then got bounced from the playoffs in the opening round for a second consecutive season.

Over the offseason, they sent general allocation money to the Union for Picault and signed fellow veterans Thiago Santos and Franco Jara — a midfielder and a forward, respectively — as well as homegrown defender Eddie Munjoma.

Union technical director Andre Zanotta said the club made the acquisitions with the development of the club’s bevy of young talent in mind.

“The idea we had by bringing in Thiago Santos, Fafa Picault and Franco Jara is to bring experienced players to help develop our young players even more,” Zanotta said, according to MLSsoccer.com last week. “We believe when (Brandon) Servania or (Edwin) Cerrillo plays with Bryan Acosta or Thiago Santos, and (Ricardo) Pepi with Jara, will help them get even better. We’ll keep balancing our team.”