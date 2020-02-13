How to Watch Genesis Invitational 2020 Online Without Cable

A star-studded field that includes Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy will tee up for the Genesis Invitational this week from Riviera Country Club. The tournament begins on Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Los Angeles course.

Television coverage of the tournament will be on the Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and CBS (Saturday-Sunday). But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the 2020 Genesis Invitational on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of the Genesis Invitational via the PGA Tour Live Amazon Channel, which will have all-day coverage of featured holes and players for the entirety of the tournament. This is different — and more extensive — than the TV broadcasts:

Once you’re signed up for the PGA Tour Live Channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Genesis Invitational on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Golf Channel and CBS (live in select markets) are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Genesis Invitational on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch a replay of each channel’s broadcast on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. All include CBS (live in select markets), while the “Max,” “Xtra,” and “Ultimate” packages include the Golf Channel, and “Max” comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Genesis Invitational on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

The Golf Channel and CBS (live in select markets) are both included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Genesis Invitational on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

2020 Genesis Invitational Preview

There are plenty of reasons to flick on the Genesis Invitational, but the most notable storyline is Tiger Woods’ chase for win No. 83 at his “hometown” course. Woods is tied with Sam Snead at the top of the all-time list and another victory would put him in the top spot by himself.

But despite all the winning Woods has done in his career, Woods has never picked up a victory at Riviera in 10 starts.

“I’ve played in a number of events over the years, and for me not to win an event that has meant so much to me in my hometown … I’ve done well in San Diego, I’ve done well at Sherwood, just haven’t done well here,” Woods told The Associated Press. “So hopefully, I can put it together this week and we’ll have a great conversation on Sunday.”

Despite being idle last week, Rory McIlroy took over No. 1 in the world rankings for the first time since 2015, overtaking Brooks Koepka.

“I’ve played well and I’ve played consistently well,” McIlroy told reports, via the New York Post. “The mathematics add up that I’m the top of the list right now, and obviously I have a chance to stay there this week. But I’ve always said it’s a byproduct of doing the right things week in, week out — playing well, shooting good scores, trying to win tournaments. If I can continue to do that, then hopefully that thing just sort of takes care of itself.”

“Golf isn’t about other people,” he added. “Golf is about yourself and getting the best out of what you have. If you keep doing that and keep that mindset, everything else will fall into place.”

Koepka will be making his first start of 2020 at Riviera after missing time with injury. He has had some notable things to say about McIlroy, including his lack of a major since Koepka got on the PGA Tour.

“I’m not looking at anybody behind me. I’m No. 1 in the world. I’ve got open road in front of me. I’m not looking in the rearview mirror, so I don’t see it as a rivalry,” Koepka said last fall when prompted with a question about McIlroy being his rival. “I’ve been out here for, what, five years. Rory hasn’t won a major since I’ve been on the PGA Tour.”

TOURNAMENT INFO

Course : Riviera CC. Yards: 7,322 (Par: 71)

: Riviera CC. Yards: 7,322 (Par: 71) Purse : $9.3 million, with winner’s share being $1,674,000

: $9.3 million, with winner’s share being $1,674,000 Defending champion: J.B. Holmes

TOURNAMENT WINNER ODDS (Via Odds Shark)