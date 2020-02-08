Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball team will visit the St. Mary’s Gaels in West Coast Conference play on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s Preview

The Bulldogs pounded the Loyola Marymount Lions 85-67 at home on Thursday for their 16th consecutive victory, improving to 24-1 on the season and 10-0 in the conference.

The Lions cut Gonzaga’s lead to 40-34 early in the second half. The Zags responded with a 27-9 run.

“Just a mentality change, an absolute flip of the switch,” Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert said, according to The Spokesman-Review. “Coach (Mark) Few got on us pretty good, and he was right. We were sluggish, kind of lazy. He called it a glazed look over our faces. The second half, we started making plays and dictating what they were doing, and they didn’t like it.”

Kispert scored 11 points, dished 4 assists, and came up with a game-high 5 steals. Bulldogs forward Filip Petrusev led all participants with 21 points, shooting 11-of-15 from the free-throw line and grabbing 6 rebounds.

Freshman big man Drew Timme, making a second consecutive start in place of the injured Killian Tillie, scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting, adding 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, and a block.

“Drew’s doing a great job of delivering inside. That’s probably three or four games in row where he’s done a nice job,” Few said, per The Spokesman-Review. “And he’s getting better defensively, so that’s a really good sign for us. We need another interior defender to help shore that up, especially when Killian’s not healthy.”

Zags guard Admon Glider came off the bench to drop 17 of his own. He spent much of his 22 minutes defending Eli Scott, Loyola Marymount’s leading scorer, who tallied 15 points and committed 6 turnovers.

“Admon was an offensive spark, but he was really good defensively,” Few said, per The Spokesman-Review. “We put him on Scott a lot, and he’s shown to be a good matchup on some of these hybrid forwards we’ve been dealing with that are big, strong and athletic, but maybe a little too quick for our bigs.”

The Gaels had a four-game winning streak snapped a week ago, when they fell to the BYU Cougars 81-79 on the road. They bounced back on Thursday, topping the San Diego Toreros 66-60 on the road to improve to 20-5 overall and 7-3 in WCC play.

St. Mary’s guard Jordan Ford played all 40 minutes, scoring 19 points and dishing 6 assists, both game highs. He ranks first among WCC players in scoring, at 21.1 points per game.

“He’s outstanding,” Toreros head coach Sam Scholl said of Ford, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, “and I thought we did a real good job defending him and he still got 19. He just makes big plays. (He’s) a winner, tremendous heart. I love the passion he plays with.”