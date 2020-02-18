How to Watch Hot Ones Game Show Online Without Cable

Hot Ones: The Game Show makes its television debut with a series premiere episode on Tuesday, February 18 at 10/9c on TruTV.



Following the success of Hot Ones as a Youtube series sensation, TruTV is introducing Hot Ones: The Game Show so that daring fans can embark on their own hot wings challenges. TruTV explains that “This hilarious half-hour game show is based on the hugely popular Hot Ones web series created by Complex Networks’ First We Feast. In each episode, host Sean Evans welcomes fans into the “Pepperdome” to compete against one another by answering trivia questions and eating increasing mouth-scorching hot wings for $25,000 and the chance to become Hot Ones Legends.”

The official synopsis for the premiere episode, entitled “Beware the Bucket,” teases “Two teams of best friends enter the Pepperdome with confidence, but Chef Willie’s demonic sauces bring them down hard and early; the teams must see if they have what it takes to mount a comeback from the very bottom of their stomachs.”

Hot Ones: The Game Show episodes run 30 minutes in length, and are followed by 30-minute episodes of Hot Ones starting at 10:30/9:30c. After the premiere episode of the new series will be an episode of Hot Ones featuring Adam Devine.

A preview clip released by TruTV ahead of the premiere gives viewers an idea of what to expect on the show. In the video, the game presented to the contestants is called “You Can Count on It,” which features numbers-based multiple-choice questions. If the team that buzzes in first gets the answer correct, they get cash added to their bank, but if they’re wrong, the money goes to the other team. While the clip doesn’t feature the consumption of any hot wings, the expressions on the players’ faces and hot sauce remnants around one of the guys’ mouth suggest that they were challenged to eating spicy foods just before that round of gameplay began.

Taking its cues from the original YouTube interview series format by turning it competitive, the main twist of the show is that, to make the questions asked all the more challenging, contestants will first eat hot wings that will assault their tastebuds and pull their focus. It’s a simple concept that, while gimmicky, is likely to be a great success if its predecessor is any indication. As host Sean Evans explains in voiceover at the end of the series’s official trailer, “It’s just hot sauce, questions, and eventually some heartburn.”

