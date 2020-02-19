How to Watch Criminal Minds Season 15 Episodes 9-10 Online

The series finale of Criminal Minds is tonight, Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 9:00 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Criminal Minds ends this week after 15 seasons.

‘Criminal Minds’ Preview

Criminal Minds – Face Off/And in the End (Preview)It has been a year since Rossi nearly died at the hands of Everett Lynch, a.k.a. "The Chameleon," and he has developed some new theories, with inspiration from his former partner, Jason Gideon (Ben Savage). The BAU team sets out on an epic hunt to capture Lynch. Following an explosive face-to-face encounter with Everett Lynch, a.k.a. "The Chameleon," Dr. Reid suffers from a brain injury and, while experiencing hallucinations, is visited by ghosts from his past. Also, the BAU makes a shocking discovery about Lynch that affects Rossi personally, and the entire BAU team comes together to celebrate Rossi's retirement, on the series finale of Criminal Minds.

After a decade and a half of catching bad guys at the BAU, there’s only two hours left of the CBS series. But there is still plenty to look forward to in the series finale aside from saying goodbye to the team.

“There’s so much to wrap up, just with our our trajectory of catching, or hunting for, I should say, The Chameleon,” executive producer Erica Messer teased to TV Guide ahead of Wednesday’s finale. The first half of the finale will focus on the hunt for Everett Lynch (Michael Mosley), aka The Chameleon, who has spent a full season evading the team. So now it is finally time for justice.

While the hunt for Lynch will test the team in new ways, the finale won’t be overly intense. Messer told TV Guide that she and her creative team included lighter material that makes the BAU feel like friends.

“Everett Lynch has been a thorn in Rossi’s side since the end of Season 14. So, we have to have that make a bigger impact than it already did, on our team and on Rossi specifically,” Messer told TV Guide.

It has been a year since Rossi nearly died at the hands of Everett Lynch, a.k.a. “The Chameleon,” and he has developed some new theories, with inspiration from his former partner, Jason Gideon (Ben Savage), and the team sets out to capture Lynch. Dr. Reid suffers from a brain injury and, while experiencing hallucinations, is visited by ghosts from his past. The entire BAU team comes together to celebrate Rossi’s retirement.

Criminal Minds surrounds a team of FBI profilers who analyze the country’s criminals, anticipating their next strike. The Behavioral Analysis Unit’s most experienced agent is David Rossi, founding member of the BAU, who is essential in helping the team solve new cases.

Other members include Special Agent Emily Prentiss, the daughter of diplomats who returns to the team after being the head profiler at Interpol. Special Agent Dr. Spencer Reid is a misunderstood genius who lacks a social IQ on par with his intellect. Jennifer “J.J.” Jareau is the team’s former unit liaison turned profiler who manages motherhood and marriage like a second job. Penelope Garcia is the team’s tech wizard who helps research cases. Dr. Tara Lewis is a forensic psychologist whose expertise is studying and interviewing serial killers after they’ve been captured to determine if they are able to stand trial. Luke Alvez is a former Army ranger and tracker recruited to the BAU from the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force. Special Agent Simmons joins his colleagues in the BAU after consulting them when he was a member of the International Response Team. Simmons is an ex-Delta soldier with deft profiling skills and military special-ops expertise.

The series is written by executive producer Erica Messer and series star Kirsten Vangsness.

READ NEXT: Read more about Criminal Minds.