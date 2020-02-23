How to Watch Disney Fam Jam Online Without Cable

Disney Fam Jam premieres tonight, February 23, 2020, at 8:25 p.m. Eastern on the Disney Channel.The family dance competition series is a half-hour long and is hosted by The Parent Jam founder and show choreographer Phil Wright.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Disney Fam Jam’ Preview

Lee & Jacobs | Full Episode | Disney Fam Jam | Disney ChannelHosted by Trevor Tordjman and Ariel Martin, the Lee and Jacobs fams jam to hits by The Black Eyed Peas and Destiny's Child while choreographer Phil Wright keeps the atmosphere and vibe hype! Watch Disney Fam Jam on Disney Channel and in the DisneyNOW app! Hosted by ZOMBIES 2's Ariel Winter and Trevor Tordjman, families from across America are coming together to battle it out in Disney Channel’s newest dance competition show DISNEY FAM JAM! Coached by award-winning choreographer Phil Wright, families will take their moves out of the living room and into the spotlight to see if they’ve got what it takes to be the next champion and win a $10,000 cash prize! #disneyfamjam #disneychannel 2020-02-23T18:00:02.000Z

Ariel Martin and Trevor Tordjman will co-host the series alongside choreographer Phil Wright. This will be Disney Channel’s first family dance competition series, and it will be available on both Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. The show is inspired by choreographer Phil Wright’s The Parent Jam dance classes, which have become viral hits online.

Ariel Martin and Trevor Tordjman are both stars of the Disney Channel Original Movie Zombies 2 and each episode of the competition series will feature two families with kids hitting the floor to see which will be crowned Disney Fam Jam champions. At the end of each episode, the studio audience will vote for their favorite dance family, resulting in the winners taking home a $10,000 prize along with a Disney Fam Jam trophy, reported The Slanted.

“Disney Channel’s core audience is extremely passionate about dance and music as we have seen with the global success of Disney Channel musicals, special episodes and short-form programming,” reads a statement by Nancy Kanter, executive vice president, Content and Creative Strategy, Original Programming, Disney Channels Worldwide. “Disney Fam Jam will take diverse, awe-inspiring families out of their living rooms and into the spotlight for a celebration of dance, family and fun.”

The multicam series, performed in from of a studio audience of families, will include mentors overseeing each dance round.

Wright, a teacher and choreographer who has worked with Lil Nas X, Nicki Minaj, Will Smith and G-Eazy feat. Cardi B., among others, created and founded The Parent Jam, bringing families and students together to provide encouragement and positivity in each dance class, reported Deadline.

Wright will take the audience behind the scenes as he gets to know each family and how dance plays a part in their lives. The families will learn choreography from Wright and master their special moves during the rehearsal of their big stage performance.

Martin and Tordjman will join Wright on the Disney Fam Jam stage, where the families come together to compete in front of the studio audience.

At 18 years old, Ariel Martin is an accomplished actress, singer, entrepreneur and author. In addition to starring in the Disney Channel Original Movie Zombies 2, Martin is a social media star, having over 40 million followers across platforms.

Trevor Tordjman most recently reprises his role as Bucky, Seabrook High’s head cheerleader, in the Disney Channel Original Movie Zombies 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Zombies.

Tordjman is a dancer best known for his role as a series regular on five seasons of the dance drama The Next Step, the highest-rated teen show on Canada’s Family Channel.

Disney Fam Jam is a production of Matador Content. The series is executive produced by Jay Peterson and Todd Lubin, Irene Dreayer and Phil Wright. James Sunderland will serve as showrunner, reported Deadline.

