How to Watch St Bonaventure vs Saint Joseph’s Basketball

The Saint Joseph’s Hawks basketball team will host the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in Atlantic 10 play on Tuesday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the U.S can watch it live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season (including many A-10 games), plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch St Bonaventure vs Saint Joseph’s live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

St Bonaventure vs Saint Joseph’s Preview

The Bonnies have won four in a row, all in conference play, to improve to 16-8 on the season and 8-3 in the Atlantic 10.

On Saturday, they edged the Duquesne Dukes 83-80 on the road.

“We can’t get satisfied, we can’t get comfortable,” St. Bonaventure head coach Mark Schmidt said, according to the school’s athletics department website. “We’re improving, but we’re not there yet. We need to take this as a building block and continue to work hard. A game like this can help us, but momentum is only as good as the next game.”

Bonnies guard Kyle Lofton dropped 21 points and dished 7 assists, both team highs. His triple with 1:13 remaining, assisted by Dominick Welch, broke a 77-77 tie. Following an empty Dukes possession, Lofton returned the favor, finding Welch for a jumper from inside the arc.

Welch scored 14 points, dished 3 assists, and grabbed 9 rebounds, tying Bonnies center Osun Osunniyi for a game high. Osunniyi added 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting and blocked a pair of shots, but foul trouble limited him to 25 minutes of action. His backup, Amadi Ikpeze, scored 4 points and grabbed 6 boards in 15 minutes.

“Dom made that big shot at the end, Amadi was great in the first half when ‘Shoon got into foul trouble,” Schmidt said, per the athletics department site. “Kyle stepped up at the end and hits a big, big shot off a really good pass. We made plays when we needed to make plays. It was a great atmosphere and we did what we needed to do to come out on top by one bucket.”

Duquesne forward Marcus Weathers, who leads the team in scoring, went 0-of-6 from the field for 7 points.

“It was a high-level game with big plays at both ends,” Schmidt said, per the athletics department site. “They’re a good offensive team and we did a decent job; the game plan was to take away the inside game.”

The Hawks have dropped five straight since their Jan. 18 victory over the Penn Quakers, which snapped another five-game skid.

On Saturday, Saint Joseph’s fell to the La Salle Explorers 83-66, slipping to 4-19 overall and 0-10 in conference play.

Hawks guard Ryan Daly scored a game-high 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting, adding 6 boards and a trio of assists, but his team shot just 36.2% from the field and committed 17 turnovers.

“If you’re 10-0, you worry about over-confidence or arrogance or pride,” Saint Joseph’s head coach Billy Lange said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “And if you’re 0-10, you worry about lack of confidence or over-humility or fear. … I want them to become 40 minutes of the great possessions that we watch them do.”